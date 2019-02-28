Vasayo Names Maria Fiorini Ramirez as First-Appointed Member to Its Board of Directors

"I am delighted to partner with Dallin and Karree Larsen, Daniel Picou, Dan Zhu, and all the Vasayo Brand Partners," Fiorini Ramirez says. "Not only does Vasayo create products that I believe in—products that deliver better solutions in the realm of nutritional supplementation—but it's also a company that's actively working to make this a better world now and for future generations. I look forward to providing my knowledge and contributing to the success of everyone who is, and will become, part of the Vasayo family."

A frequent speaker at U.S. and international forums and a regular guest on CNBC, CNN, ABC, Fox News, Bloomberg Financial News, PBS, CBS, and TV Tokyo, Maria has also been a regular contributor to the Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Japan's leading financial publication. She has been a Wall Street Journal economist for the past 40 years, served on the boards of both public and private banks for the past 30 years, and is a passionate contributor to various education initiatives.

As President and CEO of MFR, Inc., an independent global economic and financial consulting firm, Maria and her colleagues are highly rated for their consistently accurate, unbiased analysis of economic trends and other issues that affect markets and investment decisions. As she was previously a member of the Board of Directors at MonaVie, former MonaVie Founder (and current Founder and CEO of Vasayo) Dallin A. Larsen says he's thrilled to re-partner with someone he considers both a friend and brilliant advisor.

"Not only is Maria Ramirez a dear friend of mine and Karree's," Dallin says, "but her willingness to serve on the Board of Directors for Vasayo will provide decades of proven global business experience and success."

Vasayo is a direct sales company based in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Each nutritional product Vasayo develops features the company's proprietary Advanced Delivery Technology for superior nutrient assimilation, eliminating the fillers, binders, and other additives found in most traditional nutritional supplements. For more information on Vasayo—the company that is Delivering Solutions—visit vasayo.com .

