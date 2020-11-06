Vasayo Welcomes New Senior VP of Global Operations, Troy Mohr

With expertise in launching new businesses & products, opening new markets, and building high-performing teams all over the world, Mohr has a diverse background in industries from nutrition, medical, and personal care to venture placement and heavy industry/automotive.

"Troy has a tremendous amount of operational experience and an intimate understanding of our business model, and we are very excited to have him join Vasayo," says Daniel Picou, Vasayo Co-Founder & President. "His depth of knowledge is incredibly valuable, and his team will play a major role as we scale and grow this company all over the world."

Mohr earned his MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Lewis University. He has lived in three countries, traveled to 46 of the 50 United States, and worked in 42 countries.

"The hiring of Troy Mohr as Senior Vice President of Global Operations will go down as one of the most important days in Vasayo's history," says Dallin Larsen, Vasayo Founder & CEO. "His breadth of successful experience in domestic as well as international operations is exactly what is needed to help ensure we deliver on our promise of creating a legacy company."

About Vasayo

Vasayo is a direct sales company based in Pleasant Grove, Utah. For passionate people who seek abundance in life, we create products that promote wellness, enhance beauty, and support daily renewal. Through our science, we maximize the delivery of nutrients to the human body using liposomal technology and other advanced delivery systems. And through our mission to bless 1 million lives, we empower our Brand Partners to change the world. For more information, visit vasayo.com . Follow Vasayo on Facebook or Instagram.

