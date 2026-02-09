Vasco Adds Schubert Tennis to Platform, Accelerating Targeted Growth in Sports Surfacing Nationwide

Acquisition strengthens Vasco platform, backed by Monogram Capital Partners with the support of Halmos Capital Partners

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vasco Group ("Vasco") today announced its acquisition of Schubert Tennis ("Schubert"), a leading asphalt and clay tennis, pickleball, and multi-sport court services provider headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The investment represents a strategic expansion of Monogram Capital Partner's majority owned Vasco platform, a premier provider of sports surfacing solutions nationwide, extending the company's geographic footprint and deepening its capability set.

"The Schubert acquisition aligns with our strategy of backing exceptional founder and family-led businesses in attractive, growing categories where scale and capability/technical training make our foundational platform the rightful buyer of choice," said Jared Stein, Co-Founder and Partner of Monogram Capital Partners.

With the addition of Schubert, Monogram and Halmos Capital Partners continue to advance their platform-building strategy; broadening Vasco's technical expertise, deepening its presence in high-growth regions and categories, and creating one of the most comprehensive, end-to-end partners for elite athletic, municipal, and recreational facilities. Monogram acquired Vasco in January 2025 with support from Halmos.

"The strong early momentum of the Vasco platform demonstrates the market opportunity, and Schubert allows us to expand across adjacent markets and surface types. Schubert has a stellar reputation, decades of expertise, and strong cultural alignment with our team," said Dan Adan, Partner of Halmos Capital Partners.

Schubert, a respected leader in tennis court services with more than 35 years of experience building, resurfacing, and maintaining tennis courts, brings deep regional expertise and specialized clay surfacing capabilities to the platform. The company serves customers across Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeast Indiana, Columbus, Dayton, and surrounding markets, offering clay court construction, hard acrylic surfacing, and pickleball and basketball court services. Owner-operators Rusty Schubert and Jeff Parish will continue in their roles, supporting the company's long-standing reputation for quality workmanship and customer care.

"Joining Vasco represents an exciting next step for Schubert," said Rusty Schubert, Owner of Schubert Tennis. "With expanded resources, deeper operational support, and access to a broader network, we can accelerate our growth while continuing to deliver the craftsmanship and long-standing customer relationships that define our business. We're proud of what we've built over the past three decades and look forward to scaling our capabilities in this next chapter."

The acquisition expands Vasco's footprint into Cincinnati and Columbus, primarily from clay court resurfacing, maintenance, and reconditioning, capabilities not previously offered within the Vasco platform. These services create predictable recurring revenue streams and enhance operational efficiencies through shared labor, warehousing, and equipment usage. Cross training opportunities will allow Schubert technicians to broaden service offerings within their existing customer base, further accelerating growth across the region.

"We are excited to welcome Schubert Tennis to our platform," stated Matt Savage, CEO of Vasco. "They've built an outstanding reputation for quality and trusted relationships with clubs, schools, and communities. This partnership expands our footprint, strengthens our expertise in courts, and positions us to deliver even greater value to our collective customers."

Sports facility services continue to benefit from rising youth sports participation and strong macro tailwinds, including the rapid expansion of pickleball and sustained demand for turf fields. The industry remains largely fragmented with no limited national or scaled regional consolidators, creating a substantial opportunity for disciplined platform-building and strategic M&A. Vasco looks to continue its early momentum as it continues to pursue M&A with an eye towards both capability set expansion and regional expansion.

Legal advisors included O'Melveny & Myers LLP and Massumi + Consoli LLP.

About The Vasco Group:

Headquartered in Massillon, OH and operating in Florida as Nidy Sports Construction, The Vasco Group is an industry leader in sports surfacing service, repair, reconstruction, and install work. From football fields to tennis courts and running track construction, Vasco's team is capable of delivering any athletic field or court project from start to finish. For over 55 years Vasco has served as a trusted resource for anyone looking for professional quality athletic fields and facilities. Vasco has an ASBA (American Sports Builder Association) Certified Track builder on staff as well as deep experience building synthetic fields and hard courts, successfully completing everything from K-12 tennis courts to full scale artificial turf installations in football stadiums for some of the most respected universities and professional organizations in the nation. For more information, please visit https://thevascogroup.com/.

About Schubert Tennis:

Headquartered in Cincinnati and Columbus, OH and founded by Rusty Schubert and Jeff Parish in 1984, Schubert Tennis is a respected leader in tennis court services with tremendous experience building, resurfacing, and maintaining tennis courts. Schubert's team brings deep regional expertise and specialized clay surfacing capabilities to its tenured customers, having loyally served customers across Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeast Indiana, Columbus, Dayton, and surrounding markets, offering clay court construction, hard acrylic surfacing, and pickleball and basketball court services over the last 35 years. For more information, please visit https://schuberttennis.com/.

SOURCE Monogram Capital Partners