Vascular Access Devices Market Size Worth $8.03 Billion By 2028 | Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vascular access devices market is anticipated to reach USD 8.03 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 – 2028 Technological advancements in the development of medical devices coupled with a rise in the number of surgeries conducted across the globe requiring the use of advanced medical devices are making a higher impact on the market growth. In addition to this, increasing cases of blood transfusions, especially in major developed countries, and growing patient's need for central venous access during long-term intravenous therapy such as chemotherapy and antimicrobial therapy is further fostering the market growth. Furthermore, a rise in government spending for the improvement of healthcare infrastructure is expected to support market development in the longer run.

Request for A Sample Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vascular-access-device-market/request-for-sample

Key Highlights of Vascular Access Devices Market

Based on product , the central vascular access device segment contributed the largest revenue share in the vascular access devices market, owing to its high usage in the treatments of chemotherapy and cardiovascular disorders .

, contributed the largest revenue share in the vascular access devices market, owing to . In terms of application , the drug administration segment is dominating the market and is projected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to the increasing application of advanced devices for effective drug administration during the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

, is dominating the market and is projected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to during the treatment of cancer and other diseases. By end-use , the hospital market segment accounted for a higher market share and is expected to add more over the forecast period, on account of its increased adoption for a wide range of applications in hospital settings . The availability of adequate medical equipment and the presence of well-experienced medical professionals support the growth of this segment.

, accounted for a higher market share and is expected to add more over the forecast period, on account of . The availability of adequate medical equipment and the presence of well-experienced medical professionals support the growth of this segment. The introduction of technological innovations by leading players for developing cost-effective medical devices is predicted to create lucrative growth opportunities in terms of increased product sales which will eventually result in higher revenue generation for market participants.

The demand for central vascular access devices was high in 2020. The central vascular access devices include tunneled catheters, non-tunneled catheters, peripherally inserted central catheters, implanted ports, and others. Implanted ports enable repeated and long-term access to the bloodstream usually over months to years

Get Full Research Summary on "Vascular Access Devices Market": https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vascular-access-device-market

Regional Developments

The regional market of North America is projected to account for the major share of the market as a result of the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing cases of cancer. Additionally, a rise in cases of lifestyle-related diseases and increasing clinical trials for vascular access devices in the region are further fostering the market growth.

Increasing geriatric population coupled with increasing awareness regarding preventive healthcare fuels growth in this region. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, and South Korea to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

Competitive Outlook

Several major multinational medical device companies investing heavily in the research programs and launching advanced products, eventually acting as a key driver for the overall market development.

Some of the most prominent players holding a dominant position in the market include Smiths Medical, Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Romsons Scientific & Surgical Pvt. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Teleflex Incorporated, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens Healthineers AG, Nipro Medical Corporation, C.R.Bard, Inc., Navilyst Medical, Inc, Medtronic PLC, and Ameco Medical.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Medical Device Manufacturer and Supplier

Medical Device Manufacturer and Supplier Demand Side: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics Centers

Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics Centers Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

If you have any specific requirements, kindly let us know and we will help customizing the same. Speak to our analysts to know more @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vascular-access-device-market/speak-to-analyst

Polaris Market Research has segmented the vascular access devices market report on the basis of device type, route of insertion, application, end-use, and region:

Vascular Access Devices Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Peripheral

Midline Devices



Peripheral Short Devices



Others

Central

Tunneled Catheters



Non-Tunneled Catheters



Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters



Implanted Ports



Others

Accessories

Vascular Access Devices Route of Insertion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Vascular Access Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Administration of Fluid and Nutrition

Transfusion of Blood Products

Diagnostics and Testing

Administration of Drugs

Others

Vascular Access Devices End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Vascular Access Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



RoE

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Colombia



RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



UAE



RoMEA

List of Key Players of Vascular Access Devices Industry

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Smiths Medical Inc.

C R Bard

B. Braun

Angiodynamics

Terumo Corporation

NIPRO medical Corporation

Bluegrass Vascular Technologies

Romsons Scientific & Surgical Pvt. Ltd

Ameco Medical

Prodi med

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Find more research reports on Healthcare Industry by PMR

Gene Delivery Technologies Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Mode (Biological [Adenovirus, Retrovirus, AAV, Lentivirus, Other Viruses, Non-viral], Chemical, Physical); By Application (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Vaccines, Research); By Method; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 –2028

Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Levonorgestrel Implant, Etonogestrel Implant, Others); By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Primary Cells Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Hematopoietic, Hepatocytes, Renal, Gastrointestinal, Skin, Lung); By End-Use (Medical, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes); By Source; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-917-985-9017

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/

Follow Us : LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research