Vascular Dementia Market Is Contemplated to Surge at a CAGR of 4.05% in the 7MM for the Study Period of 2019-2032, Estimates DelveInsight

The Vascular Dementia market size in the 7MM was valued at USD 2,230 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% for the study period (2019-2032).

Key pharmaceutical Vascular Dementia companies such as Charsire Biotechnology Corp, ProNeurogen, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Pfizer, Acadia pharmaceuticals, Resverlogix Corp, Pinteon Therapeutics, Aribio and others are reported to bring a significant shift in the Vascular Dementia market.

The Vascular Dementia emerging therapies that are expected to launch in the forecast period include BAC (also called CSTC1, CHARSIRE Trauma Complex 1), PNA1, Apabetalone, CY6463, AR1001, PNA5, and others.

The United States has the highest percentage of Vascular Dementia patient population. Whereas Japan has consistently shown the second-highest patient population among the 7MM countries. Among the EU5, Germany has the largest Vascular Dementia patient population.

The overall Vascular Dementia market is expected to boost due to the rising prevalence of cases over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options. Along with these, the expected launch of emerging therapies will boost the Vascular Dementia treatment market in the forecasted period.

Vascular Dementia Overview

The word dementia describes a set of symptoms that can include memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving, or language. In Vascular Dementia, these symptoms occur when the brain is damaged because of problems with blood supply to the brain. Vascular Dementia (VaD) is an etiological category of dementia characterized by severe cognitive impairment resulting from ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke or hypoperfusion affecting brain regions important for memory, cognition, and behavior. Vascular Dementia symptoms can begin gradually or can occur suddenly and then progress over time, with possible short periods of improvement. Vascular Dementia diagnosis should be suspected in patients with significant Vascular Dementia risk factors such as stroke, or heart disease who exhibit abrupt changes in cognition.

Vascular Dementia Epidemiology Segmentation

As per the assessment of DelveInsight, the total prevalent Dementia cases in the 7MM were found to be 21,591,565 in 2021, which are expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.42% during the study period.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, 7MM accounts for 2,795,390 diagnosed prevalent Vascular Dementia cases in 2021, which are expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.60%.

The Vascular Dementia Market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into

Prevalent Cases of Dementia

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dementia

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Vascular Dementia

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Vascular Dementia

Vascular Dementia Market Outlook

Vascular Dementia decreases blood flow to the brain which damages several brain tissue. Blood flow to different parts of the brain may be reduced by partial blockage or completely blocked by a blood clot. Currently, there is no permanent cure for Vascular Dementia or even a way to reverse the damage that already happened. But, Vascular Dementia treatment can help prevent further damage to the brain in affected people with Vascular Dementia and may slow down its progression. The primary prevention of VaD treatment aims to reduce the symptoms of the disease by eliminating its cause or main risk factors for Vascular Dementia. It constitutes prescribed drugs such as anti-dementia, anti-hypertensives, anticoagulants, vasodilator, anti-diabetics, antipsychotics, and other classes of drugs by which the progression of Vascular Dementia can be controlled.

Secondary prevention may include management of stroke and prevention, by early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, medicines, such as cholinesterase inhibitors to treat Vascular Dementia symptoms, antidepressants to help with depression or other symptoms. Vasodilator drugs mainly work to prevent constriction of the blood vessels, Aspirin is a popular antiplatelet drug, NMDA antagonists, Memantine and Nicardipine, also showed improvement in cognitive deterioration.

The current Vascular Dementia pipeline consists few products, which are in the initial, mid, and late phases of clinical development. The absence of any approved therapy specifically for Vascular Dementia is a severe unmet need. Consequently, it necessitated the development of new entities. Also, as the patient population is critically growing there is an urgent need for further research on the clinical effectiveness of pharmacologic management of Vascular Dementia. To combat these urgent needs key Vascular Dementia companies are developing novel drugs which are under clinical studies such as BAC (also called CSTC1, CHARSIRE Trauma Complex 1), a component of soybean extraction developed by Charsire Biotechnology Corp, is under investigation to treat a variety of diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and Vascular Dementia. PNA1, a rationally-designed Angiotensin-(1-7) Mas receptor agonist is being developed by a neuroinflammation company ProNeurogen for Vascular Dementia treatment. Resverlogix's Apabetalone is an entirely new epigenetic therapeutic, taken orally to improve the condition of people suffering from vascular diseases by lowering the expression of disease-related genes.

Vascular Dementia Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

BAC: Charsire Biotechnology Corp

PNA1: ProNeurogen

Apabetalone: Resverlogix

CY6463: Cyclerion Therapeutics

Vascular Dementia Market Dynamics

As the companies are showing interest in developing drugs for treatment, the Vascular Dementia market is supposed to experience immense growth in the future. An increasing number of populations at high risk of Vascular Dementia such as geriatrics and smokers, as well as increasing understanding of diagnosis modalities, will boost the Vascular Dementia market in the coming years. In addition to that, increasing focus to develop Vascular Dementia treatment for the underlying disease and the absence of any FDA-approved drug serve as major Vascular Dementia market growth aspects. Along with these, the expected launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Vascular Dementia treatment market in the forecast period.

On the other hand, factors such as clinical challenges in the management of disease, patients oblivious to early symptoms of Vascular Dementia, underdiagnosis of the disease, insufficient knowledge of diseases pathogenesis serve as an obstruction for the Vascular Dementia market opportunities.

Scope of the Vascular Dementia Market Report

Study Period: 2019-32

2019-32 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Vascular Dementia Companies: Charsire Biotechnology Corp, ProNeurogen, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Pfizer, Acadia pharmaceuticals, Resverlogix Corp, Pinteon Therapeutics, Aribio and others

Charsire Biotechnology Corp, ProNeurogen, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Pfizer, Acadia pharmaceuticals, Resverlogix Corp, Pinteon Therapeutics, Aribio and others Key Vascular Dementia Pipeline Therapies : BAC (also called CSTC1, CHARSIRE Trauma Complex 1), PNA1, Apabetalone, CY6463, AR1001

: BAC (also called CSTC1, CHARSIRE Trauma Complex 1), PNA1, Apabetalone, CY6463, Vascular Dementia Therapeutic Assessment : Vascular Dementia current marketed and emerging therapies

: Vascular Dementia current marketed and emerging therapies Vascular Dementia Market Dynamics: Vascular Dementia market drivers and barriers

Vascular Dementia market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Vascular Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Vascular Dementia Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Vascular Dementia 5 Vascular Dementia Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Vascular Dementia: Disease Background and Overview 7 Diagnosis of Vascular Dementia 8 Vascular Dementia Treatment 9 Conclusion for Vascular Dementia 10 Vascular Dementia Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Vascular Dementia Patient Journey 12 Key Endpoints in Vascular Dementia Clinical Trials 13 Vascular Dementia Marketed Therapies 14 Vascular Dementia Emerging Therapies 15 Vascular Dementia: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 17 KOL Views 18 Vascular Dementia Market Drivers 19 Vascular Dementia Market Barriers 20 Vascular Dementia SWOT Analysis 21 Vascular Dementia Unmet Needs 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

