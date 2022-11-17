Vascular Embolization Devices Market to grow by USD 569.63 Million by 2026, Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

Nov 17, 2022, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vascular embolization devices market is expected to grow by USD 569.63 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 40% of the growth originates from North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Product
- Coiling Devices
- During the projection period, this segment's growth will be aided by elements such as the rising incidence of vascular and cancer disorders, new product launches, and expanding investments by market participants to create novel coiling devices. The existence of established companies selling their own coiling goods, as well as the increasing number of innovations in coiling devices due to key vendors' efforts in R&D, are expected to drive the expansion of the coiling devices market.
- Non-coiling Devices
- Geography
- North America
- North America will account for 40% of market growth. The United States is the most important market in North America for vascular embolization devices. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions. Increased technological developments and product releases, as well as increased investment for start-up firms developing novel advanced medical devices, will support market growth in North America over the projection period.
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample report.
Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Offerings
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Acandis GmbH, B. Braun SE, BALT Group, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cook Group Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Embolx Inc., Guerbet, Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Medix Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Penumbra Inc., phenox GmbH, Shape Memory Medical Inc., Spartan Micro Inc., Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- Abbott Laboratories: The company offers vascular embolization devices such as Amplatzer Vascular Plug, Plug 4, and Vascular Plug II.
- Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers vascular embolization devices such as VortX 18 and 35 Vascular occlusion coils.
- Cook Group Inc.: The company offers vascular embolization devices such as Retracta Detachable which provides safe delivery.
- Johnson and Johnson: The company offers vascular embolization devices under the subsidiary Johnson and Johnson MedTech.
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.: The company offers vascular embolization devices such as EmboCube of 2.5mm and 5mm.
To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Free Sample Report.
Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vascular embolization devices market report covers the following areas:
- Vascular Embolization Devices Market size
- Vascular Embolization Devices Market trends
- Vascular Embolization Devices Market industry analysis
The increasing prevalence of vascular diseases, rising number of new product launches, and growing number of M&A activities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs associated with embolization procedures might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy a Sample Report.
Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vascular embolization devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vascular embolization devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vascular embolization devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vascular embolization devices market vendors
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.
Related Reports:
Global Home Healthcare Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the home healthcare market segmentation by application (medical treatment and preventive healthcare), type (products, services, and solutions), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
Graduated Cylinder Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the graduated cylinder market segmentation by product (borosilicate graduated cylinder, glass graduated cylinder, and plastic graduated cylinder) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
|
Vascular Embolization Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$569.63 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.28
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Acandis GmbH, B. Braun SE, BALT Group, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cook Group Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Embolx Inc., Guerbet, Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Medix Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Penumbra Inc., phenox GmbH, Shape Memory Medical Inc., Spartan Micro Inc., Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Coiling devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Coiling devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Coiling devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Coiling devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Coiling devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Non-coiling devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-coiling devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-coiling devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-coiling devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-coiling devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Abbott Laboratories
- Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
- 10.4 Boston Scientific Corp.
- Exhibit 90: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 93: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Cook Group Inc.
- Exhibit 95: Cook Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Cook Group Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: Cook Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 98: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 10.7 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 103: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 108: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Penumbra Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Penumbra Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Penumbra Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Penumbra Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Penumbra Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Shape Memory Medical Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Shape Memory Medical Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Shape Memory Medical Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Shape Memory Medical Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Stryker Corp.
- Exhibit 119: Stryker Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Stryker Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Terumo Corp.
- Exhibit 124: Terumo Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Terumo Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Terumo Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Terumo Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Terumo Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 134: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article