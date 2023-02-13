Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market are Pfizer, Amgen, Roche, Xbrane Biopharma AB, Genentech Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company and Allergan plc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241859/?utm_source=PRN

Source: ReportLinker Research

The global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market is expected to grow from $7.51 billion in 2021 to $8.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market is expected to reach $11.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market consists of sales of nexavar, sunitinib, nilotinib, pazopanib, and dasatinib.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

VEGF inhibitor refers to an inhibitor that prevents planned cell death by acting as an anti-apoptotic factor for hematopoietic cells. VEGF increases vascular permeability, which may make it easier for tumours to spread via the bloodstream and receive more oxygen and nutrients.

North America was the largest region in the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors are Avastin, tecentriq, cometriq, eylea, and others.Avastin is a medication that helps people with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

It can also be employed to treat diabetic eye problems and other retinal issues.It's administered into the eye to assist delay the loss of eyesight caused by certain disorders.

The different routes of administration include oral, and intravenous and are used in oncology, ophthalmology, and others.

The growing prevalence of cancer and macular degeneration diseases is expected to drive the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market.For instance, in August 2022, according to this systematic review and meta-analysis published by the National Library of Medicine, a US-based medical library, age-related macular degeneration will affect 8–7% of the global population, with the illness affecting 196 million individuals in 2020 and rising to 288 million by 2040.

Anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) agents halt the progression of the disease and improve vision.A vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor slows and restricts tumor growth during cancers.

Hence, the rising prevalence of cancer along with macular degeneration disease aids in the growth of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market over the forecast period.

Side effects caused by VEGF inhibitors are expected to hinder the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market.Side effects of treatment with VEGF-targeting angiogenesis inhibitors include hemorrhage and clots in the arteries, which results in a stroke or heart attack, hypertension, reversible posterior leukoencephalopathy syndrome, and impaired wound healing, and protein in the urine.

For instance, Bevacizumab, a biosimilar drug approved by FDA, has side effects such as impaired wound healing, hypertension, bleeding, and gastrointestinal perforations. Side effects caused by VEGF inhibitors hinder the growth of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market.

Key players operating in the industry are undergoing various collaborations and partnerships to expand their product portfolio by developing new products. For instance, in May 2020, AbbVie, a US-based biopharmaceutical company acquired Allergan, Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company focused on eye care. This acquisition establishes a biopharma firm with leadership roles in vital therapeutic areas such as hematologic oncology, immunology, Allergan Aesthetics, and neuroscience. Furthermore, in January 2020, Exonate, a biotechnology company, collaborated with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson for the development of a new eye drop for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases. Exonerate developed small molecules that inhibit the production of pro-angiogenic vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) through the selective inhibition of serine/threonine-protein kinase (SRPK1)-mediated VEGF splicing.

In May 2020, AbbVie Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired Allergan plc for an amount of $63 billion. This acquisition is expected to give AbbVie Inc. an enhanced long-term growth potential along with a growing dividend and investment in innovation in each of Allergan plc's therapeutic categories. Allergan plc is an Ireland-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacturing of drugs and medical devices in the field of eye care, medical aesthetics, gastroenterology, and the central nervous system.

The countries covered in the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market statistics, including vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market share, detailed vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor industry. This vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241859/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker