Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market size is set to grow by USD 11.66 billion from 2024-2028, High target affinity and specificity of VEGF inhibitors to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.66 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period. High target affinity and specificity of vegf inhibitors is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of combination therapies. However, preference for gene therapy poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Xbrane Biopharma AB.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Oncology and Ophthalmology), Type (VEGF-A inhibitor, VEGF-B inhibitor, VEGF-C inhibitor, and VEGF-D inhibitor), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Xbrane Biopharma AB

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The VEGF inhibitors market is currently dominated by drugs used to treat cancer and eye disorders. However, some metastatic cancers do not respond to monotherapy. Combination therapy, which involves the use of drugs with different mechanisms, is increasingly popular. This approach allows for optimal dosing and reduced side effects. Merck's Phase III clinical trial of pembrolizumab and axitinib is an example of this trend. Such approvals will positively impact the market during the forecast period.

The Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) inhibitor market is currently experiencing significant growth. These inhibitors play a crucial role in treating various conditions, including cancer and diabetic complications. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of these diseases and the increasing demand for effective treatments. Brands like Avastin, Eylea, and Lucentis are major players in this market. The use of these inhibitors in ophthalmology and oncology applications is particularly noteworthy.

The future looks bright for this market, with new developments in technology and research leading to innovative treatments. The market is projected to continue its upward trend in the coming years. The challenge lies in making these treatments more affordable and accessible to a larger population. The market is also witnessing competition from generic versions of these drugs, which could impact the pricing dynamics. Overall, the VEGF inhibitor market is an exciting space to watch, with numerous opportunities for growth and innovation.

Market Challenges

The VEGF inhibitors market faces potential growth hindrance due to the increasing preference for gene therapy in treating oncology and ophthalmology conditions. This shift is driven by the expensive yet minimally invasive nature of gene therapy, which uses viruses to introduce normal genes into cells. Financially supportive programs for these treatments may lead patients to forgo established VEGF inhibitor therapies, impacting market expansion during the forecast period.

The Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) inhibitors market faces several challenges. One challenge is the high cost of developing and producing these inhibitors. Another challenge is the resistance developed by some cancer cells to these inhibitors, making them less effective. Additionally, the long-term use of VEGF inhibitors can lead to side effects such as high blood pressure and proteinuria.

Furthermore, the regulatory approval process for new VEGF inhibitors is lengthy and costly. Lastly, the market is highly competitive, with many players vying for market share. Despite these challenges, the demand for VEGF inhibitors remains strong due to their effectiveness in treating various cancers and diseases.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Oncology

1.2 Ophthalmology Type 2.1 VEGF-A inhibitor

2.2 VEGF-B inhibitor

2.3 VEGF-C inhibitor

2.4 VEGF-D inhibitor Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Oncology- The VEGF inhibitors market's largest segment is oncology, driven by the rising number of cancer cases and the approval of these drugs for major cancer indications like NSCLC, metastatic melanomas, and RCC. Key players include bevacizumab, aflibercept, and ramucirumab. Patient assistance programs, such as Lilly Patient One Co-Pay Program, help patients afford high-cost drugs like VEGF inhibitors, expanding the patient base and ensuring treatment adherence. The oncology segment's growth is fueled by the increasing cancer incidence, new drug approvals, and high demand for effective cancer treatments.

Research Analysis

The Vegf Inhibitors market encompasses a range of biopharmaceutical products designed to target the Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (Vegf) protein. These inhibitors play a crucial role in pipeline analysis for various cancer types, including ovarian, cervical, colon and rectum, prostate, breast, lung, and bronchus. They are primarily used in the context of angiogenesis, the process of new blood vessel formation, which is essential for cancer formation.

Vegf inhibitors are also employed in the treatment of ophthalmic conditions such as macular edema and retinal vein occlusion. The market for Vegf inhibitors is experiencing a patent cliff, leading to an increase in the availability of biosimilar drugs and affordability for patients. Anti-VEGF therapeutics represent a significant segment of this market, offering potential benefits for cancer patients and those with vascular eye diseases.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Oncology



Ophthalmology

Type

VEGF-A Inhibitor



VEGF-B Inhibitor



VEGF-C Inhibitor



VEGF-D Inhibitor

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

