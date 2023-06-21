Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% from 2022 to 2027; Driven by the strategic alliances formed regarding collaboration and licensing - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market size is estimated to grow by USD 10,400.61 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period. The strategic alliances formed for collaboration and licensing are driving the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Alliances help to co-develop and commercialize VEGF inhibitors worldwide. Co-development agreements bring in technical expertise from both organizations, which helps them promote, develop and market novel drugs. Such collaborations also ensure the in-flow of substantial funds for the organizations involved and reduce liability costs incurred by individual companies in case of failures. This results in attracting more venture investments. Thus, strategic alliances are expected to propel the growth of the VEGF inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market 2023-2027

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (oncology and ophthalmology), type (VEGF-A inhibitor, VEGF-B inhibitor, VEGF-C inhibitor, and VEGF-D inhibitor), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW)).

The market share growth of the oncology segment will be significant for the growth of the global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market during the forecast period. The commonly used VEGF inhibitors in the oncology segment include bevacizumab (Avastin), aflibercept (Zaltrap), and ramucirumab (Cyramza). The rapid growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer, the availability of new drugs, and the high demand for effective cancer treatments, which, in turn, contribute to the growth of the global VEGF inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market.

North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market during the forecast period. The sales of approved VEGF inhibitors and the increasing prevalence of several cancer indications, including RCC, melanomas, and NSCLC primarily drive the growth of the market in this region.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region

wise, historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing popularity of combination therapies is one of the major trends in the market. According to research by pharmaceutical companies, some metastatic cancer does not respond to a monotherapy drug. Drugs given to treat cancer are most effective when given in combination. Hence, the rise in the use of a combination of chemotherapies to treat cancer as well as ophthalmic conditions, which will have a positive impact on the VEGF inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Preference for gene therapy is a prominent challenge that may impede market growth during the forecast period. Recent research developments in oncology and ophthalmology, have discovered that several carcinomas and eye disorders are caused due to abnormal gene mutations, which occur from the damage to genes in a cell during a person's life span. The minimum side effects and the remissive nature of this therapy make this a popular treatment option. Hence, the growing preference for gene therapy will hamper the growth of the global VEGF inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,400.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Co Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology, Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Xbrane Biopharma AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

