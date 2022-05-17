Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VGEF) Inhibitors Market: 36% Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

The high target affinity and specificity of VEGF inhibitors are driving the growth of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market.

The increase in popularity of combination therapies is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

The preference for gene therapy is expected to be a major challenge for the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Clovis Oncology Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Exelixis Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Xbrane Biopharma AB

Product Insights and News

The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, abbvie.com, one of the leading vendors under the operating segment, offers research and development, manufacturing, commercialization, and sale of innovative medicines and therapies to allocate resources and assess business performance on a global basis in order to achieve established long-term strategic goals.

North America's Contribution to the Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market

The sales of approved VEGF inhibitors and the increasing prevalence of several cancer indications, including RCC, melanomas, and NSCLC, are expected to facilitate the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market growth in North America over the forecast period. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period as the US and Canada are the key markets for vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the Asian and ROW regions.

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.34% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Xbrane Biopharma AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Pandemic Impact

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 adversely affected the US in North America. The outbreak led to radical changes and disturbances in various medical procedures. Moreover, the pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the regional VEGF inhibitors market in 2020 and the first half of 2021 and prompted vendors to develop new business strategies to deal with the impact. Vendors are implementing various strategies such as new product launches, M and A, and collaborations to enhance the growth of the market.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Precise estimation of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

The growth of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) Detailed information on factors that will drive vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market growth during the next five years

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

1.1 Market overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1 Market ecosystem



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Opthalmology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Opthalmology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Opthalmology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Opthalmology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Opthalmology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 85: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 86: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 87: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Exhibit 88: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Bayer AG

Exhibit 92: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 95: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.6 Eisai Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Novartis AG

Exhibit 106: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.9 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 110: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 115: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 118: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 119: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 121: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

10.12 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

