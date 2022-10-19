Vascular Grafts Market to record USD 1.55 Bn incremental growth; Market structure to be fragmented -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vascular grafts market size is expected to grow by USD 1.55 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.22% between 2021 and 2026. The market is fragmented and is highly competitive due to the presence of several players. Major vendors occupy most of the market share. They are focusing on strengthening their technological expertise by acquiring and partnering with smaller companies. Also, the major firms are undertaking many strategies, such as geographical expansion, product launches to create a broader product portfolio, tie-ups with various hospitals and diagnostic centers, and product branding and marketing to survive in the long run. To generate maximum revenue from matured markets like the US and Europe, vendors are looking to enhance their technology platforms and strengthen their position in APAC, especially in Japan, China, and India. Get more insights into the vendor landscape. Buy Our Full Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vascular Grafts Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global vascular grafts market as part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. The parent market is driven by increasing life expectancy and rising cases of chronic conditions worldwide.

The market in focus is driven by the ubiquity of CVDs and other vascular disorders have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the risks and complications associated with vascular grafting might hamper the market growth. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The vascular grafts market report covers the following areas:

Technavio identifies Abbott Laboratories, Artivion Inc., Aruga Technologies, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bentley InnoMed GmbH, BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, BIOVIC Sdn Bhd, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Endologix Inc., Getinge AB, Heart Medical Europe BV, InnAVasc Medical Inc., Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd., LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Lombard Medical Ltd., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Terumo Corp., Vascular Graft Solutions Ltd., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. as major market participants. Request Sample PDF Report

Vascular Grafts Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global vascular grafts market is segmented as below:

Product

Endovascular Grafts



Bypass Grafts



Hemodialysis Grafts



Peripheral Grafts

The endovascular grafts segment is growing significantly due to its outspread applications in treating AAA and the growing preference for MI EVAR. In addition, the new product launches coupled with R&D activities will also have a positive impact on the segment's growth during the coming years.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

The high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and AAA is driving the growth of the market in North America. In addition, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies and the rising older population in Canada and the US will increase the demand for MI EVAR procedures and affordable vascular grafts during the forecast period.

Vascular Grafts Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vascular grafts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vascular grafts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vascular grafts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vascular grafts market vendors

Vascular Grafts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Artivion Inc., Aruga Technologies, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bentley InnoMed GmbH, BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, BIOVIC Sdn Bhd, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Endologix Inc., Getinge AB, Heart Medical Europe BV, InnAVasc Medical Inc., Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd., LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Lombard Medical Ltd., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Terumo Corp., Vascular Graft Solutions Ltd., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

