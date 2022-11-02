Vascular Grafts Market to Surpass US$ 4.5 Billion by 2026 Amid Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair to Generate Over 50% of Revenues in Vascular Grafts Market

The latest research on the vascular grafts market conducted by Fact.MR uncovers critical trends and opportunities across key segments including, treatment, raw material, end user, and region during the assessment period. The report emphasizes on providing exclusive insights into the market to assist key players in making well-knitted strategies to gain a competitive edge.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global vascular grafts market is estimated to reach US$ 3.5 billion in 2022 and expand at 6.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2026. Further, sales in the market are expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 4.5 billion by the end of 2026.

Rising prevalence of chronic renal diseases, aortic aneurysms, and cardiovascular illnesses across the world is a key factor providing impetus to the growth of vascular grafts market.

Similarly, growing popularity of next-generation vascular grafts and increasing preference for less invasive procedures are expected to boost the global market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditures, availability of favorable reimbursement policies, advances in surgical methods utilizing coronary artery stent-grafts, and rising focus on early diagnosis of diseases are expected to boost sales of vascular grafts.

Based on treatment, the endovascular aneurysm repair treatment is expected to grow at 6% CAGR over the projection period. Growing need for less invasive procedures and rising popularity of stent grafts to treat diseases like atherosclerosis are driving the demand for endovascular aneurysm repair surgery procedures.

Demand for vascular grafts remains particularly high across hospitals owing to the increasing number of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed in hospitals due to presence of advanced technologies and highly qualified staff.

Regionally, North America is expected to remain at the epicenter of vascular grafts during the projection period. Growth in the North America vascular grafts market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of attractive reimbursement policies, and increased investments in research and development.

Key Takeaways:

By treatment, endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) segment accounts for more than 50% share of the global market.

Based on end user, hospitals segment holds the largest share of the global vascular grafts market.

North America is likely to retain its dominance in the global vascular grafts market during the forecast period.

is likely to retain its dominance in the global vascular grafts market during the forecast period. With growing prevalence of aortic aneurysms and atherosclerosis, demand for vascular grafts is expected to rise at a robust pace across the U.S. during the projection period.

The overall vascular grafts market in China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Rising prevalence of chronic renal disorders and cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the global vascular grafts market swiftly during the forecast period.

Increasing number of surgical procedures performed worldwide along with growing popularity of less invasive procedures is likely to boost the market.

Development of surgical treatments utilizing coronary artery stent-grafts is expected to drive demand for vascular grafts.

Growing demand for next-generation tissue-engineered vascular grafts for treatment of various chronic diseases will aid in the expansion of the global market.

Restraints:

A shortage of highly skilled professionals for performing vascular bypass surgery is hindering the growth of the market.

High cost of vascular grafts and absence of proper reimbursement policies across emerging economies are also restraining market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Key competitors in vascular grafts market are implementing a variety of tactics, including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and new product development, among others, to stay one step ahead of the competition and increase their market share and income.

For instance,

In November 2019 , Terumo Corporation acquired Aortic Corporation to boost the company's vascular grafts business segment's expansion and contribute to individualized aortic treatment.

Terumo Corporation acquired Aortic Corporation to boost the company's vascular grafts business segment's expansion and contribute to individualized aortic treatment. In January 2019 , Somahlution, a biotechnology corporation, announced the findings of a clinical trial on DURAGRAFT, which has been shown to have a decreased clinical risk after coronary bypass grafting (CABG).

Somahlution, a biotechnology corporation, announced the findings of a clinical trial on DURAGRAFT, which has been shown to have a decreased clinical risk after coronary bypass grafting (CABG). Medtronic launched the Endurant II Stent Graft System to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms. This device provides controlled deployment and precise positioning for flexible and kink-resistant graft distribution.

In September 2021 , Terumo Aortic announced PANTHER, a global surgical graft research of knitted and woven surgical grafts.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Endologix Inc.

OrbusNeich

Cook Medical

Cryolife

Getinge Group

LeMaitre Vascular Inc

Medtronic PLC

Terumo Medical Corporation

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Vascular Graft Solution Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Vascular Grafts Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global vascular grafts market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2026. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of vascular grafts through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Treatment:

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)

Peripheral Vascular Repair

Hemodialysis Access

By Raw Material:

Polyester

ePTFE

Polyurethane

Biosynthetic

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

