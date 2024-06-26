Vascular Malformations Market to Grow Substantially by 2034, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - ARTham Therapeutics, Neurelis, Protara Therapeutics, Recursion, Genentech, Vascular Therapies, Palvella Therapeutics

Vascular malformations represent one of the largest and most underserved segments. The current Atreatment options are limited. The market size of vascular malformations is expected to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034) with the increasing prevalence, disease awareness, and entry of promising emerging treatment options.

DelveInsight's Vascular Malformations Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, vascular malformations emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Vascular Malformations Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for vascular malformations is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

As per DelveIsight assessment, 70.5% of Vascular Malformations cases are found in the 25–44 age group, while 40% and 51% of diabetes cases are found in 25–44 and 45–60 aged individuals, respectively.

Leading vascular malformations companies such as ARTham Therapeutics, Neurelis, Protara Therapeutics, Recursion, Genentech, Inc., Vascular Therapies, Inc., Palvella Therapeutics, Inc., Vaderis Therapeutics AG, and others are developing novel vascular malformations drugs that can be available in the vascular malformations market in the coming years.

The promising vascular malformations therapies in the pipeline include ART-001, NRL-1049, TARA-002, REC-994, Cobimetinib, Sirolimus, QTORIN, VAD044, and others.

Vascular Malformations Overview

Vascular malformations refer to abnormalities in blood vessels that develop during embryonic or fetal development. These malformations can occur anywhere in the body and are typically present from birth, although they might not become apparent until later in life. They are generally categorized based on the type of blood vessel affected (arteries, veins, capillaries) and their appearance under imaging.

The causes of vascular malformations are often not fully understood. They are thought to arise due to errors in the development of blood vessels during fetal growth. Genetic mutations and certain genetic syndromes can also predispose individuals to these conditions. Unlike vascular tumors, which involve abnormal growth of blood vessels, malformations are structural abnormalities present from the outset.

Symptoms of vascular malformations can vary widely depending on their location and size. Some common symptoms include pain, swelling, discoloration of the skin, and in some cases, functional impairment of the affected area. For example, a malformation in the brain might lead to neurological symptoms, while one in the limbs could cause swelling and pain.

Diagnosis typically involves a combination of imaging studies such as ultrasound, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), or CT (Computed Tomography) scans. These imaging techniques help determine the location, size, and type of malformation present. Additionally, angiography—a procedure that involves injecting contrast dye into blood vessels and taking X-ray images—can provide detailed information about the blood flow within the malformation.

Vascular Malformations Epidemiology Segmentation

The vascular malformations epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current vascular malformations patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The vascular malformations market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Vascular Malformations

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Vascular Malformations

Type-specific Cases of Vascular Malformations

Mutation-specific Cases of Vascular Malformations

Treated Cases of Vascular Malformations

Vascular Malformations Treatment Market

The treatment of vascular malformations varies based on factors such as the specific blood vessel affected, the type of malformation or syndrome present, and the overall health of the patient. While many vascular malformations cannot be cured outright, treatment focuses on reducing symptoms. Capillary malformations, which are typically flat, violet, or red patches on the face, often respond well to laser therapy. In contrast, other types of vascular malformations may require interventional techniques such as transarterial, transvenous, or direct access methods. For instance, venous malformations may be treated by injecting a sclerosing medication directly into the affected area to induce clotting. Effective management often involves combining these approaches to address the lesion comprehensively.

The most frequently employed methods for addressing vascular malformations include embolization, laser therapy, sclerotherapy, and surgical intervention. Embolization is a less invasive technique that closes abnormal blood vessels internally using substances like adhesives or particles. In certain cases, surgical excision of the malformation or treatment with radiosurgery (a form of radiation) may be preferred.

Laser therapy is effective for treating superficial venous malformations or the surface layer of deeper lesions. It targets bluish discoloration of tissues such as the lips, mouth lining, and skin. A cooling device is often used alongside lasers to protect intact skin during treatment. Additionally, a combined approach of laser therapy, surgery, and sclerotherapy is utilized for effectively managing complex venous malformations.

Vascular Malformations Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the emerging therapies include ART-001 (ARTham Therapeutics), NRL-1049 (Neurelis), TARA-002 (Protara Therapeutics), REC-994 (Recursion), and others.

ART-001, an orally available PI3Kα inhibitor currently under development for slow-flow vascular malformations, potently and selectively inhibited PI3Kα. It demonstrated "antitumor" and "anti-angiogenesis" effects in both in vitro and in vivo preclinical models. In December 2022, ARTham Therapeutics presented Phase II trial data at the International Conference on Vascular Anomalies (VAC2023) in Brussels, Belgium. The abstract was selected for oral presentation on February 1st, 2023. This multicenter, double-blind, randomized controlled study evaluated the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of ART-001 in pediatric (≥ 2 years old) and adult patients with slow-flow vascular malformations, including venous malformation, lymphatic malformation (lymphangioma), and Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome.

In January 2023, Neurelis filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for NRL-1049, an investigational Phase I stage small molecule Rho kinase (ROCK) inhibitor designed to potentially reduce the accumulation of new lesions and alleviate neurological symptoms associated with cerebral cavernous malformations (CCM), a disease characterized by abnormally enlarged capillary cavities in the brain and spinal cord.

Apart from these the other therapies in the pipeline for vascular malformations treatment include

Cobimetinib: Genentech, Inc.

Sirolimus: Vascular Therapies, Inc.

QTORIN: Palvella Therapeutics, Inc.

VAD044: Vaderis Therapeutics AG

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for vascular malformations are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the vascular malformations market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Vascular Malformations Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the vascular malformations market are expected to change in the coming years. Increased public awareness, improved access to health services, and understanding of disease are identified in screening and diagnosis, thereby acting as market drivers. Despite fewer companies involved in the clinical development of lymphatic malformations, those few have shown promising results. Currently, the pipeline for vascular malformations includes drugs in the mid and early phases of development, presenting a significant opportunity for innovative and effective therapies. VIJOICE is currently the only FDA-approved treatment for PROS, leaving the market for other types of vascular malformations untapped.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of vascular malformations, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the vascular malformations market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the vascular malformations market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the vascular malformations market. The high rate of recurrence and poor patient prognosis, coupled with the lack of an effective strategy to cure vascular malformations in the market, means that even after the approval of marketed products, they remain under surveillance. Unanticipated negative outcomes in real-world settings could lead regulatory bodies to withdraw their permission for marketing. Venous malformations, which can be challenging to diagnose and are frequently confused with hemangiomas both in terminology and imaging, exacerbate this issue.

Moreover, vascular malformations treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the vascular malformations market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the vascular malformations market growth.

Vascular Malformations Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Vascular Malformations Companies ARTham Therapeutics, Neurelis, Protara Therapeutics, Recursion, Genentech, Inc., Vascular Therapies, Inc., Palvella Therapeutics, Inc., Vaderis Therapeutics AG, and others Key Pipeline Vascular Malformations Therapies ART-001, NRL-1049, TARA-002, REC-994, Cobimetinib, Sirolimus, QTORIN, VAD044, and others

Scope of the Vascular Malformations Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Vascular Malformations current marketed and emerging therapies

Vascular Malformations current marketed and emerging therapies Vascular Malformations Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Vascular Malformations Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Vascular Malformations Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Vascular Malformations Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Vascular Malformations Key Insights 2. Vascular Malformations Report Introduction 3. Vascular Malformations Overview at a Glance 4. Vascular Malformations Executive Summary 5 Vascular Malformations Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Vascular Malformations Treatment and Management 8. Vascular Malformations Guidelines 9. Vascular Malformations Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Vascular Malformations 12. Vascular Malformations Marketed Drugs 13. Vascular Malformations Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Vascular Malformations Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

