Vascular Perfusion Solutions Announces Collaboration with Wyss Institute at Harvard to Advance Biostasis Compounds for Organ Preservation

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc. (VPS) announced a collaboration with the Wyss Institute at Harvard University, the University of Colorado, and the University of Wyoming under the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) Tissue Preservation under Stress (TiPS) project. The partnership aims to advance novel biostasis compounds to enhance organ preservation. As part of this collaboration, VPS will conduct translational testing of these compounds to develop an advanced perfusion solution designed to extend organ preservation time and increase donor organ utilization.

"Extending the safe preservation window is essential to improving access and equity in transplantation," said Rafael J. Veraza, PhD, MPH, CEO and President of VPS, and Co-Investigator on the grant. "By working with the Wyss Institute and our academic partners, we aim to translate cutting-edge biostasis science into practical, scalable solutions."

About VPS: Vascular Perfusion Solutions (VPS) is developing the VP.S ENCORE® platform, a simple and portable system designed to preserve donor hearts and other organs for extended durations. By enabling longer preservation times, VPS aims to increase organ utilization, reduce geographic limitations, and improve equity in organ allocation.

VP.S ENCORE® is an investigational device, currently in development and not yet approved for commercial use by the FDA.

