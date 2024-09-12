Vascular Stents Market to Grow from USD 11.4B in 2024 to USD 15.6B by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=199869009

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vascular Stents Market"

620 - Tables

53 - Figures

426 - Pages

Technological Advancements

The vascular stent market is segmented by technology into covered stents, drug-eluting stents, bare metal stents, and bioabsorbable stents. As of 2023, drug-eluting stents hold the largest market share due to their clinical benefits, including a lower incidence of restenosis. These stents are coated with medication that helps prevent blood clots and reduces the likelihood of artery re-narrowing post-angioplasty. This effectiveness in minimizing restenosis rates contributes to their growing popularity, thus driving their market dominance.

Product Segment Analysis

The market is also divided by product type into coronary stents, peripheral stents, and EVAR stent grafts. Coronary stents lead the market due to the high prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) globally. CAD, which affects the coronary arteries and is linked to atherosclerosis, significantly drives the demand for coronary stents. With coronary heart disease being a major cause of death, particularly in the US, the market for coronary stents is expected to grow accordingly.

Mode of Delivery

The vascular stent market is further categorized by mode of delivery into balloon-expandable stents and self-expanding stents. In 2023, balloon-expandable stents dominated the market. These stents offer precise placement and strong radial force to maintain vessel patency, thanks to their balloon-based expansion mechanism. This feature reduces the risk of overexpansion and vessel damage, contributing to their popularity and leading market share.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing segment in the vascular stents market. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, driven by an aging population, is a significant factor. The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) reports that 60% of the global elderly population resides in this region, a number expected to double by 2050. This demographic trend, coupled with improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increased cardiovascular health awareness, is fueling the rapid growth of the vascular stents market in Asia Pacific.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=199869009

Key Market Players

The vascular stent market is highly consolidated, with several key players dominating the field. Major companies include Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), B Braun SE (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Biotronik SE & Co.KG (Germany), and Shanghai Microport Medical (Group) Co., Ltd (China), among others. These companies are known for their advanced technologies and substantial investments in research and development.

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Medtronic Plc is a global leader in medical technology, offering a broad range of vascular stents designed for treating conditions such as endovascular aortic aneurysms and coronary artery disease. With operations in over 150 countries, Medtronic's significant R&D investments drive continuous innovation in vascular stents, reinforcing its competitive edge and commitment to improving patient outcomes through advanced solutions and FDA-approved products.

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Abbott Laboratories is a major healthcare player specializing in product development, manufacturing, and sales across several sectors, including medical devices. Abbott's range of vascular stents includes carotid, Supera Peripheral, Xience drug-eluting, and peripheral vascular stents. The company's focus on innovation is evident in its substantial R&D investments and recent advancements like bioabsorbable stents, positioning Abbott as a leader in vascular care with a broad product portfolio and comprehensive market strategies.

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation is a global medical device company with a strong presence in the vascular stent market through its Cardiovascular segment. In 2023, the company increased its R&D spending by USD 91 million, reflecting a 7% rise from the previous year. Boston Scientific's commitment to innovation and market expansion is supported by its acquisitions of stent manufacturing firms, which enhance its product offerings and market reach, ensuring its competitiveness in the industry.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Biomaterials Market

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

Vascular Access Device Market

Vascular Patches Market

Gastrointestinal Stent Market

Get access to the latest updates on Vascular Stent Companies and Vascular Stent Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/





Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets