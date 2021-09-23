Vascular Surgeons are Embracing the Future of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Treatment by Transitioning to Outpatient Procedures

Dr. Correa decided to leave his successful Vascular Surgery practice in Overland Park and joined Modern Vascular to master the practice of Endovascular Interventions as a minimally invasive treatment for PAD. Dr. Correa joins three other Vascular Surgeons who have left their practices in the last year and a half to join Modern Vascular, joining one in St. Louis and two in Texas.

Historically, diabetes and PAD were often seen as a one-way road to amputation. A chronic disease affecting the circulation of the legs of as many as 12 million people in the U.S. alone, PAD was historically treated with traditional vascular surgery that usually require stays in the hospital of one or more days. Over the past decade, more minimally-invasive procedures have been introduced, allowing most patients to go home the same day, with amazing success rates and complications at half the rate of traditional surgery.

Embracing the Future of PAD Treatment

Dr. Correa, the first Spanish bilingual Managing Physician at Modern Vascular, explains the draw. "I wanted to be part of the future of PAD treatment, not the past. I saw what they were doing in clinics and wanted to be part of it. Now I am thrilled to be overseeing my own clinic in Overland Park and providing state-of-the-art treatment to my patients."

Dr. Correa is not alone among vascular surgeons; four of the last seven Managing Physicians to come to Modern Vascular have also been Vascular Surgeons. Dr. Steve Berkowitz, Chief Medical Officer at Modern Vascular, sees this trend only growing. "There are two populations of Vascular Surgeons out there, those who are fighting the trend because of fear of change and lost revenues and those who are embracing the innovation and jumping on board."

Dr. Berkowitz admits there has been criticism in the medical community as the medical model has grown, but he indicates that is to be expected any time there is disruptive innovation. "The numbers are indisputable, more advanced endovascular revascularization using newer techniques is reducing amputations in the PAD community. Here at Modern Vascular, where specialists can extend that revascularization to the foot and toe, the benefit to the patient multiplies."

PAD affects approximately 8-12 million Americans. Senior citizens or those with a history of diabetes, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure or high cholesterol may be at a higher risk for PAD. Members of indigenous communities and African Americans are often the hardest hit. The rate of lower limb amputation due to PAD is high, as is the rate of death following amputation: nearly 50% after one year, 90% within 5 years, yet up to 90% of these amputations are preventable.

Dr. Correa is excited about the medical treatment he is bringing to Kansas City but admits the biggest challenge is patient and referring doctor education. September is PAD Awareness Month nationally, and Dr. Correa and other Modern Vascular doctors have been working hard to get the word out in their communities. "Many patients don't know that PAD even exists or know the symptoms to watch for," Dr. Correa concludes "My colleagues and I have the knowledge and skills to correct this and am dedicating myself to get out into the local community and deliver this message, one patient at a time."

About Modern Vascular

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through below-the-knee and below-the-ankle and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular now operates and manages sixteen clinics across AZ, CO, IN, KS, MO, MS, NM, TX, VA. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com . For educational videos on PAD and its treatment, visit our video library .

