Vaser Liposuction in Turkey: Bookings at Op. Dr. Hueseyin Kandulu Clinic Take Off as Pandemic Restrictions Loosen Up

ISTANBUL, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Op. Dr. Hueseyin Kandulu clinic in Turkey has been serving domestic and international patients for years now, offering top-of-the-line esthetic procedures at affordable prices. However, since the start of the pandemic in 2020, all non-essential procedures and treatments in clinics and hospitals in Turkey have been put on hold, including those offered at Op. Dr. Hueseyin Kandulu.

With borders opening and pandemic-related restrictions loosening up, the clinic has opened its doors once again, and it's already seeing its bookings skyrocket.

One of the best doctors for Vaser liposuction in Turkey,

Op. Dr. Hueseyin Kandulu clinic became renowned for its high quality of care and satisfactory post-op results. Its medical staff relies on the latest medical advances and cutting-edge technology to ensure that every procedure is as quick and painless as possible. The clinic specializes in offering the least invasive procedures with the fastest recovery times, whether patients are looking for Vaser liposuction, breast augmentation, facelift, tummy tuck, hair transplant, or any cosmetic surgical intervention in between.

With decades of experience, he's perfected the art of aesthetic surgery and even became the leading expert on Vaser liposuction in Turkey, offering Vaser training to doctors and medical students worldwide.

But what attracts international patients to his clinic isn't just the quality of care or Dr. Kandulu's expertise. It's the affordability of the procedures, even with transportation and accommodation costs included.

Turkey became a hub for international patients seeking aesthetic surgery because its prices are incomparable. Since wages and the cost of living are much lower in Turkey than in most Western countries, cosmetic surgery can remain affordable for medical tourists.

At the Op. Dr. Hueseyin Kandulu clinic, patients can receive affordable, all-inclusive packages that include:

Free consultation;

Airfare;

Accommodation;

Cosmetic procedure;

Post-op consultation and care.

During the free virtual consultation, patients can discuss their unique goals and expectations and learn more about the services offered at Op. Dr. Hueseyin Kandulu clinic. They'll receive a quote, detailed explanations about the procedure, and pre- and post-op care advice. Patients can then schedule the surgery and start making plans for their medical trip to Turkey.

Upon touchdown at the airport a day before the surgery, the clinic sends its driver to pick the patient up and transport them to the hotel in the vicinity of the clinic. The patient is then taken to the clinic, where they can have their first face-to-face consultation with their doctor, who is accompanied by an interpreter familiar with the patient's language.

After the surgery, the doctor and medical staff provide the patient with everything they need for post-op care, including antibiotics, painkillers, and more. Once ready for traveling, the patient can go back home and stay in touch with the doctor during recovery.

