Vassar Trustees Approve Investment Policy Changes Aimed At Combating Climate Change

Friscia said the board's decision not only addresses concerns about threats to the environment but makes good fiscal sense as well. "We see an explicit evaluation of environmental, social, and governance considerations as critical to ensuring the potential for strong longer-term returns as the economy transitions to renewable energy, and we continue to evaluate potential investments in this area," he said.

The College's ongoing efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels throughout campus has resulted in significant progress toward its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, Friscia noted. "We are proud to already be more than halfway to our goal," he said.

President Elizabeth H. Bradley lauded the board's new investment policy, noting it is consistent with the goals and initiatives the College has put in place to address the climate emergency. "Today would not be possible without the phenomenal work of many people and groups across the College, including the Campus Investor Responsibility Committee, the Climate Action & Sustainability Committee, the Vassar Student Association, Students for Equitable Environmental Decisions (SEED), and the Office of Sustainability," Bradley said.

Friscia said he and his fellow trustees were proud of ongoing changes in the curriculum that reflect the College's dedication to educating people who can think creatively to address real world problems in new ways. Recent examples include: Vassar's multidisciplinary program in Environmental Studies, the Environmental Research Institute, and the Environmental Cooperative, initiatives that explore the relationships between people and their environment through research, public outreach, and programs for the community; and the Jill Troy Werner '71 Endowment for Research and Teaching on Climate Change and Sustainability, which funds new multidisciplinary courses on issues related to climate change, conferences on climate change; field-based research and senior thesis research projects on climate change.

"We are addressing this most crucial global challenge to ensure that our climate can continue to support future generations without compromising our fundamental fiduciary responsibility to ensure that access to a Vassar education is available to a diverse student body in perpetuity," Friscia concluded.

Read the fullstatement detailing the policy change.

