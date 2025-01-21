Vast Awarded $2 Million Grant to Combat Deadly Respiratory Bacteria

Funds from NIH will advance ALX1 as a potential treatment in Cystic Fibrosis and other chronic lung diseases

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vast Therapeutics, a clinical-stage life science company, today announced that it has been awarded a nearly two million dollar grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).1 The two-year project aims to advance ALX1 as a breakthrough treatment for patients worldwide who suffer life altering consequences from chronic lung infections caused by the deadly bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

"This award recognizes the commercialization potential of this technology, the strength of our management team, and the potential impact to patients," stated Nathan Stasko, Chief Executive Officer of Vast Therapeutics. "Current solutions don't completely solve the problem and lead to progressive loss of lung function over time. We believe that eradicating Pseudomonas has the potential to save lives."

About Pseudomonas aeruginosa ("Pseudomonas")

Attributable to >500,000 deaths per year around the world, this gram-negative, rod-shaped bacterium typically infects people in the hospital or with weakened immune systems and is particularly problematic for patients with chronic lung diseases. This organism is difficult to eradicate because of its evolutionary resistance to antibiotics and the biofilm shield it produces to further insulate it from drugs and host immune cells. Multi-drug-resistant strains are considered a 'serious' threat by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is now well understood that, when bronchiectasis patients are colonized with Pseudomonas, it leads to higher rates of hospitalization and mortality. Cough, excessive sputum, and difficulty breathing become part of everyday life.

About Vast Therapeutics

Vast is a life science company focused on breaking the debilitating cycle of chronic infection and inflammation in respiratory diseases. This cycle affects patients across the entire spectrum of human life, ranging from children with rare orphan diseases like cystic fibrosis (CF) to the highly prevalent chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Project Title: Nebulized ALX1 as a treatment for Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in bronchiectasis patients

Amount: $1,988,594 (2-year award)

This support is provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under Award Number R44AI184225. This announcement is solely the responsibility of the company and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.

