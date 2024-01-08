VAST COWORKING GROUP™ ACQUIRES INTELLIGENT OFFICE®, STRENGTHENING ITSELF AS THE WORLD'S LARGEST PRIVATELY-OWNED FRANCHISOR OF COWORKING SPACES

With acquisition, Vast Coworking Group now has over 190 locations, 40,000 members, and occupies 2.4 million square feet of space in eight countries worldwide.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vast Coworking Group™ (Vast), the world's largest privately-owned franchisor of coworking spaces, announced today that it has acquired Intelligent Office®, a pioneering concept within the flexible workspace industry. Through the acquisition, Intelligent Office, combined with sister brands Office Evolution® and Venture X®, elevates Vast to the third largest coworking network globally.

Vast was founded last year by franchising veteran Ray Titus with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry – similarly to what has been done by major multi-brand hotel chains. With the addition of Intelligent Office, Vast has expanded its North American footprint with an additional 55 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada; diversified Vast's portfolio by contributing unique strengths and offerings to the network; expanded member benefits; as well as streamlined operations, enhanced service offerings, and optimized the overall coworking experience. Intelligent Office joins sister Vast brands, Office Evolution and Venture X, in the Starpoint Brands™ family of trusted brands.

"Intelligent Office brings not only more locations to Vast, but also its unique, full service member experience that includes custom call answering, executive assistants, and more," said Titus, CEO of United Franchise Group™, the company that houses Vast Coworking Group and Starpoint Brands. "Intelligent Office is positioned for great growth in 2024 and is the perfect addition to Vast as we continue to establish an unparalleled network of coworking spaces to meet the evolving needs of our diverse and dynamic member community."

Launched in 1995, Intelligent Office was the first concept to commercialize the virtual office space. Entrepreneurs with businesses of all sizes were able to leverage Intelligent Office's flexible office leases to focus and do their best work. Jason Anderson, President of Vast, will lead the brand and oversee its ongoing development and growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Intelligent Offices into our Vast family," said Anderson. "This milestone acquisition propels us to new heights, making us a top choice for professionals seeking flexible and collaborative workspace solutions. With a robust network, unmatched amenities, and a commitment to innovation, Vast is set to redefine the coworking landscape globally."

Intelligent Office is now a member of the Starpoint Brands family of trusted companies, a division of United Franchise Group (UFG), representing the very best in their industry and the mark of quality for customers, providing the ultimate in service, reliability, and value.

About Intelligent Office

Founded in 1995 and franchising since 1999, Intelligent Office provides private and productive offices and meeting space along with customized virtual administrative and phone answering services so small business owners and entrepreneurs can spend less on fixed costs like leases, administrative and IT related support staff. Intelligent Office is part of Vast Coworking Group, the world's largest privately-owned franchisor of coworking spaces, as well as Starpoint Brands™, a constellation of trusted companies representing the very best in their industries. For more information, visit www.intelligentoffice.com.

About Vast Coworking Group

Vast Coworking Group™ is comprised of Office Evolution, Venture X, and Intelligent Office and specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. It is the world's largest privately-owned franchisor of coworking spaces and the third-largest network globally. Part of the Starpoint Brands™ division of United Franchise Group ™ (UFG), Vast Coworking Group was founded in 2023 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of UFG, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information, visit www.vastcoworking.com.

