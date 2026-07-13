VAST Honored as a 2026 MES Midmarket 100 Company

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VAST, a trusted provider of IT solutions, cloud services, and infrastructure management, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has highlighted VAST on its 2026 MES Midmarket 100 list.

The MES Midmarket 100 honors technology providers that demonstrate a strong commitment to helping midsize organizations address their evolving IT challenges. The annual list recognizes vendors delivering innovative solutions, specialized expertise, and strategic services that empower midmarket businesses to improve performance, accelerate growth, and achieve long-term success.

According to MES Computing, midmarket organizations are defined as companies with annual revenue between $50 million and $2 billion and/or 100 to 2,500 supported users or seats. Companies selected for the 2026 MES Midmarket 100 were evaluated based on their ability to address the unique needs of the midmarket through differentiated go-to-market strategies, ongoing innovation, and comprehensive technology portfolios.

VAST was recognized for its commitment to helping midmarket organizations solve complex IT challenges through innovative, scalable technology solutions. By delivering managed IT, cloud, cybersecurity, and infrastructure services tailored to the needs of midsize businesses, VAST helps customers improve efficiency, strengthen security, and achieve long-term growth.

"The Midmarket 100 highlights the technology vendors that genuinely understand—and actively champion—the distinct needs of midsize organizations," said Samara Lynn, senior editor of MES Computing at The Channel Company. "These companies are true partners, equipping midmarket IT teams to overcome their toughest challenges so they can innovate and accelerate growth. We're excited to watch how these vendors continue to evolve and strengthen the midmarket ecosystem."

"We are honored to be recognized on the 2026 MES Midmarket 100," said Robert Swanson, President of VAST. "This recognition reflects our team's commitment to delivering technology solutions that help midmarket organizations navigate today's evolving IT landscape with confidence. We remain focused on building trusted partnerships and providing the expertise, services, and support our customers need to support their business goals."

The 2026 MES Computing Midmarket 100 online coverage begins July 13 at mescomputing.com/midmarket100.

For more information about VAST and its services, please visit www.vastitservices.com.

About VAST

VAST provides IT services and cloud management solutions to companies and organizations across the United States. VAST services help businesses reduce cost and simplify the management of their evolving on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. VAST is a provider of solutions and services for leading public and private cloud platforms, enterprise storage, infrastructure, and data management technologies. Founded in 1989, VAST is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL. For more information, visit www.vastitservices.com, or call 800-432-VAST.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

SOURCE VAST