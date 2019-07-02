Vast Potential of Elderly Care Sector Now Taking Off in China

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With China's population aged over 60 surpassing one quarter of a billion this year and set to add a further 10 million to its ranks every year through 2025, CHINA AID, organized by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd., reflects the rising success of elderly care focused businesses in China and the quickly developing senior care market seeking to meet the surge in demand.

CHINA AID is the nation's key gateway to its fast expanding elderly care, mobility and rehabilitation markets, this year seeing growth of almost 20% in its show size, whilst increasing its exhibition attendance of predominantly focused senior care industry professionals by over 10% to 47,890 visits. International exhibitor participation also reached a new high, with 35% of the show's 365 exhibitors coming from abroad.

The buzz of the show floor made clear what became apparent through the feedback and interviews given by exhibitors and visitors alike, that the show was proving a resoundingly positive experience and further entrenching CHINA AID's reputation as the place where business gets done. From robust product demonstrations to international match-making sessions, showcase platforms to awards ceremonies and industry briefings, China's eminent senior care show was an energetic hive of activity.

"CHINA AID is an important platform for us to understand policies, seek cooperation and develop our sales," Steigentec's General Manager Sheng Hong explains. "During this year's show, we introduced integrated hygiene equipment from Germany that provides strict protections to the elderly in renting clean products. On-site visitors to our stand came from all over the country. Government leaders from Civil Affairs were briefed on our products, which received their praises."

The show saw high-level government and buyer delegations visiting from all over the country, notably headed up by Huang Shuxian, China's National Minister of Civil Affairs (the Ministry responsible for elderly care services); Peng Chenlei, the Vice Mayor of Shanghai with a remit over the city's elderly care services; Lϋ Shimin, the Vice Chairman of the influential China Disabled Persons' Federation; and Zhu Qinhao, Director-General of Shanghai's Civil Affairs Bureau; all of whom toured the show floor and commended the organizers for the show's quality of exhibits and scope of exhibitors.

CHINA AID also welcomed Civil Affairs Bureau heads from over 30 provincial jurisdictions and hundreds of senior municipal procurers from throughout the Yangtze River Delta region and beyond, many attending for the first time as cities across the country gear up to follow Shanghai's leading example in preparing for China's significant challenges in addressing the needs of its rapidly ageing population.

"Having participated in CHINA AID for many years, this year has seen the greatest variety of products we're looking for yet," Gong He, Director of Social Services at Hua Dong Hospital commented. "For instance, nursing bed products from Japan and Germany, as well as China, have given us more choice. This therefore provides us with a really convenient supply channel to advance the development of the senior care industry."

Next year, CHINA AID 2020 will celebrate the show's 20th anniversary from launch, commemorating this with its expansion into a third hall and in its already impressive conference offering. Capitalizing on its momentum and now entrenched reputation for quality, this year's show proved so popular that 57.4% of the show's floor space was already rebooked during the show in anticipation for 2020. A total of 101 exhibitors have already signed contracts for space for next year, with this figure rising by the day.

"CHINA AID has brought me joy this year, with its rich product line-up and superior quality of exhibitors," said Shen Lijiang, General Manager of GN Qicheng Design. "There were many more target customers approaching us and some were quickly converted to buyers. This is better than other exhibitions we've participated in over the last few years. We have already booked our booth for next year."





We would be delighted to welcome you to participate in China AID 2020, already on track be the most all-encompassing show yet. Join us to realize your part within China's senior care market.

For international enquiries, further show information, industry policy briefing and comment, please contact: Dan Scrimgeour, Communications Director, Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. via dan@shanghai-intex.com or on +86 156 1891 7727.

All photographs within the collage provided and others are available on request, or by visiting https://v.alltuu.com/album?id=1007130523.

Visit CHINA AID's official website http://www.china-aid.com/ to get more information.

SOURCE Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.china-aid.com

