Vast Therapeutics Announces BIOC11 testing results for Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) in Animal Model

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vast Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, announces that BIOC11 eradicated 99% of the Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) in an in vivo animal model of infection; this data will be presented at the National Cystic Fibrosis Conference to be held in Nashville, Tennessee from October 31 to November 2, 2019.

The NTM animal model is broadly recognized by the field as predictive for evaluating efficacy in humans. Dr. Diane Ordway, whose laboratory at Colorado State University developed the model and conducted the study, noted "To achieve this level of efficacy is impressive, and to do so without any observed negative effects on the animals is particularly exciting."

"BIOC11 is an important expansion of our pipeline as it looks and acts more like a small molecule drug candidate rather than the larger biopolymers that we have shown efficacy with in the past," said Dr. Mark Schoenfisch, President and CSO of Vast Therapeutics. "Not only did we achieve 99% reduction in NTM counts, the activity was superior to traditional antibiotics, validating our belief in the superiority of our technology over traditional antibiotic treatments being used today. We are equally excited that the use of our drug candidate led to no adverse effects. Our proprietary water-soluble NO-releasing biopolymer technology, which delivers NO safely and at bactericidal levels for extended periods, reflects an advanced platform for the delivery of nitric oxide. The antibacterial activity of BIOC11 in this animal model of infection was similar to that of our other drug candidate, BIOC51, demonstrating that our nitric oxide-releasing biopolymer pipeline is deep with additional candidates. We look forward to progressing our development toward first-in-human clinical trials."

In vitro, BIOC11 has eradicated every bacterial pathogen tested to date, including 25 species of both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, 21 distinct strains of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and 35 antibiotic-resistant strains deemed superbugs by the Center of Disease Control and World Health Organization because of their severe threat to public health. Additionally, given the relationship between NTM and Tuberculosis, and the track record of these compounds in eradicating bacterial pathogens, the Company believes these compounds will also be effective against Tuberculosis.

"Another drug candidate testing to this level of efficacy provides further evidence that Vast Therapeutics and KNOW Bio are at the forefront of antimicrobial technology," said Neal Hunter, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Vast Therapeutics and Managing Director of KNOW Bio, LLC. "With the CDC and WHO stating these types of infections are the most severe risk to our world, our materials systems will be a major factor in combatting this threat. Rapidly getting these products to patients of need is our focus and we've added considerable resources to make this happen.

Vast Therapeutics is based in the Research Triangle Park area of North Carolina and runs a leveraged drug development model using a small team with high quality service contractors and suppliers.

About Vast Therapeutics, Inc.

Vast Therapeutics, a subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is an innovative, preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on helping people who suffer from severe respiratory diseases to breathe better and live life more fully. The Company is initially focused on developing a nitric oxide-based drug to treat cystic fibrosis patients battling chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections. The Company anticipates submitting an investigational New Drug application and initiating First-in-Human clinical trials in 2020. More info available at www.vasttherapeutics.com.

About Mark Schoenfisch, PhD

Mark Schoenfisch, PhD is President and Chief Scientific Officer of Vast Therapeutics and a Professor of Chemistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Mark is an active entrepreneur and the inventor of multiple macromolecular nitric oxide-release systems, guiding technologies from research discoveries to manufacturing and clinical trials. With 20 years of experience working with nitric oxide chemistry, Mark has published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles describing the synthesis, characterization, and application of nitric oxide-modified biomaterials. Prior to his current role, Mark co-founded Novan, Inc., where he helped guide the company to its IPO as a member of its Board of Directors.

About Neal Hunter

Neal Hunter is CEO and Chairman of the Board of Vast Therapeutics, Inc. and Managing Director of KNOW Bio, LLC. Prior to his current roles, Neal developed a 25-year track record of successfully raising capital for and building technology companies in the public and private markets, including co-founding Cree, Inc. and LED Lighting Fixtures, Inc. Neal also served as co-founder, co-founding investor or founding investor in over ten significant start-up ventures in the areas of semiconductor materials and devices, aesthetic materials, software, commercial and residential real estate, LED lighting systems and life sciences, where he developed his proven expertise in technology transfer, from inception of innovations to the creation of market-changing products.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: risks associated with the drug development process; reliance on key personnel; the early stage of our business and our need to raise additional capital to complete development of our drug candidates; competition; and other risks described in other Company press releases and presentations. KNOW Bio and VAST Therapeutics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

