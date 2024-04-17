Vast Therapeutics Selected to Present at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 Respiratory Innovation Summit

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vast Therapeutics, a clinical-stage life science company focused on breaking the debilitating cycle of chronic infection and inflammation in respiratory diseases, today announced an upcoming presentation at the 2024 Respiratory Innovation Summit being held in San Diego May 17-18, 2024. Dr. Nathan Stasko, Chief Executive Officer of Vast, will deliver an oral presentation on how its lead candidate, ALX1, is positioned to reshape the treatment landscape for several patient populations chronically infected with Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

2024 RIS Showcase

Presentation Details:

Session Title: Showcase Two: COVID, Infectious Disease and Other Innovators

Session Date and Time: Saturday, May 18 at 10:15 a.m. PT

Location: Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

"ALX1 has dual antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory activity without the concerns of drug resistance and renal toxicity associated with traditional antibiotics," stated Nathan Stasko, Chief Executive Officer of Vast Therapeutics. "A non-intermittent therapy with no 'on-off' periods is desperately needed to sustainably improve the quality of life and decrease the number of hospitalizations experienced by these patients."

More information on the ATS 2024 Respiratory Innovation Summit can be found here.

About Vast Therapeutics

Vast is a life science company focused on breaking the debilitating cycle of chronic infection and inflammation in respiratory diseases. This cycle affects patients across the entire spectrum of human life, ranging from children with rare orphan diseases like cystic fibrosis (CF) to adults with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) to the highly prevalent chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). We believe our product candidates may provide an effective treatment for patients chronically infected with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, NTM, and other drug-resistant microbes.

