VastAdvisor Appoints Jeremi Karnell as Chief Product Officer

Leadership addition accelerates wealth management enterprise AI infrastructure buildout

DANA POINT, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VastAdvisor, the AI-powered Organic Growth OS for wealth management firms, today announced that Jeremi Karnell has joined the company as Chief Product Officer effective June 1, 2026.

Karnell will lead product strategy, platform architecture, and the ongoing development of VastAdvisor's AI-native growth infrastructure — including its core intelligence layer, VastAdvisor IQ. He joins as the company accelerates its enterprise expansion across RIAs, broker-dealers, and wealth platforms following its debut at Future Proof Citywide in March.

Jeremi Karnell, Chief Product Officer

"Jeremi has spent his career building systems that turn advisor data into actionable intelligence, which made VastAdvisor fortunate to have his expertise," said Ian Karnell, CEO and Co-Founder of VastAdvisor. "As my lifelong business partner and twin brother, I've had a front seat to his many accomplishments. As VastAdvisor scales into the category-defining growth infrastructure for wealth management, Jeremi's track record in product leadership — and the AI infrastructure he built at Envestnet — is exactly what this platform requires."

Jeremi Karnell brings rare depth at the intersection of financial services, decision intelligence, and applied AI. He co-founded and served as CEO of Truelytics, a wealthtech advisor intelligence platform acquired by Envestnet in 2022. Then at Envestnet, he served as Head of Data Solutions, where he built and led the firm's decision intelligence practice — overseeing the Wealth Data Platform, Insights Engine, Manager Analytics, and RIA Analytics. His team pioneered predictive machine learning models that surfaced actionable advisor opportunities at scale, and launched two enterprise AI products designed to close the gap between data and decision across thousands of advisor workflows: Generative Business Intelligence and Insights AI.

VastAdvisor is building a new category of infrastructure focused not on managing assets, but on acquiring them — an area long underserved in wealth management. The platform integrates AI-driven audience intelligence, campaign orchestration, compliance automation, and continuous performance optimization into a single, self-improving system.

"The wealth management industry has spent decades building infrastructure for managing wealth – and almost none of that time focusing on growing it," said Jeremi Karnell. "VastAdvisor is solving that at the system level. Organic growth no longer needs to rely heavily on referrals or be a guessing game."

VastAdvisor's platform utilizes fine-tuned AI models trained on firm-specific data to optimize targeting, messaging, and conversion — enabling firms to reduce acquisition costs while strengthening campaign performance and compliance posture. In his role, Jeremi Karnell will focus on expanding these capabilities, deepening the platform's continuous learning architecture, and building enterprise-grade features across large advisor networks.

Jeremi Karnell's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for growth-focused wealthtech. Rising client acquisition costs, behavioral shifts among HNW investors, and the ongoing $84 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer [Source: Cerulli Associates] are compressing the time window for firms to build durable digital acquisition infrastructure. At the same time, VastAdvisor is building its founding team around operators with direct industry experience. Recent leadership team additions include Chief Technology Officer Eli Gassert (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vastadvisor-appoints-eli-gassert-as-chief-technology-officer-to-scale-ai-native-growth-infrastructure-302734790.html) and Dr. Edoardo M. Airoldi as Acting Chief Data Officer (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vastadvisor-appoints-dr-edoardo-m-airoldi-as-acting-chief-data-officer-and-investor-to-advance-ai-driven-decision-intelligence-302738110.html).

About VastAdvisor VastAdvisor is the AI-powered Growth OS for modern RIAs and enterprise wealth platforms. The company delivers a governed, AI-native system for client acquisition — combining audience intelligence, campaign automation, compliance monitoring, and continuous optimization in a single platform. By turning firm data into learning and learning into growth, VastAdvisor enables wealth management firms to build scalable, measurable, and defensible acquisition infrastructure.

Media Contact Allie Zendrian Public Relations [email protected] 516-581-7202

SOURCE VastAdvisor LLC