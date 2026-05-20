VastAdvisor Launches Native CRM Integrations with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and HubSpot

Wealth management's leading AI-powered organic growth engine eliminates data fragmentation across the three CRMs most widely used by advisory firms — meeting advisors inside the systems they already trust.

PHOENIX, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VastAdvisor, the AI-powered organic growth engine built for wealth management advisors, today announced its native integrations with three leading CRMs – Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and HubSpot. These connectors remove the data friction that has forced advisory teams to work across disconnected systems, and thanks to these integrations deliver VastAdvisor's growth intelligence directly inside the CRM environments firms already operate in.

CRM fragmentation is one of the most persistent operational drains in wealth management. Advisor teams maintain client records in their CRM, prospect pipelines in a separate tool, and engagement history scattered across email and point solutions — with no single source of truth. The result is hours of manual reconciliation each week, duplicated outreach, and strategic decisions made on incomplete data. VastAdvisor was built to change that equation, and these partnerships add the integration layer.

CRM INTEGRATIONS

The three new connectors bring VastAdvisor's advisor intelligence layer directly into the CRM environments firms already operate. Rather than asking teams to migrate data or change workflows, VastAdvisor meets advisors where they work:

Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. Bi-directional sync of contact records, opportunity stages, and activity history. Advisors working in Salesforce surface VastAdvisor insights directly within their existing FSC workflows, without switching context.

Microsoft Dynamics 365. Seamless data exchange with Dynamics Sales and Dynamics Customer Insights, enabling enterprise advisory teams to align CRM records with VastAdvisor's relationship intelligence and pipeline analytics in real time.

HubSpot. Full contact and deal sync for growth-oriented RIAs and independent advisory practices using HubSpot as their commercial backbone. Advisors gain VastAdvisor's segmentation and engagement scoring without leaving HubSpot's familiar interface.

All three integrations are managed through VastAdvisor's unified connector framework, meaning firm administrators configure and authorize once and the data stays in sync automatically from that point forward.

"The CRM is the nerve center of an advisory firm's client relationships. Our job is to make VastAdvisor's growth intelligence available exactly where advisors are already working — not to ask them to change how they operate. These integrations close the last meaningful gap between where client data lives and where growth opportunities get acted on."

— Ian Karnell, Co-Founder and CEO, VastAdvisor

AVAILABILITY

All three CRM integrations — Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and HubSpot — are available starting today to VastAdvisor customers on Professional and Enterprise tiers. Existing customers can activate connectors directly from the Integrations panel in their firm settings. New customers can request early access at vastadvisor.ai.

VastAdvisor will be announcing additional CRM integrations in the near future.

For more information about VastAdvisor, go to vastadvisor.ai.

About VastAdvisor

VastAdvisor is the AI-powered Growth OS for modern RIAs and enterprise wealth platforms. The platform integrates fine-tuned AI models, predictive analytics, and automated campaign orchestration to help firms scale client acquisition, reduce CAC, and maintain compliance—within a governed, auditable system.

By transforming fragmented marketing activities into a continuous intelligence loop, VastAdvisor enables firms to build compounding advantages through data, automation, and learning—shifting growth from manual and unpredictable to scalable and measurable.

Learn more at www.vastadvisor.ai

Media Contact:

Alexandra Zendrian

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SOURCE VastAdvisor LLC