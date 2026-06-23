VastAdvisor Launches New Version, Connecting CRM Intelligence to AI-Driven Campaign Execution for Wealth Management Firms

New release closes the loop between advisor relationship data and personalized client outreach — with institutional memory and compliance-grade infrastructure built in

DANA POINT, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VastAdvisor, the AI-powered growth platform purpose-built for wealth management firms, today announced the release of latest version, called v1.20, delivering three foundational capabilities that transform how advisors turn client intelligence into campaign execution: native CRM integrations, contextual memory, and AI-generated campaign themes.

The release marks a significant step in VastAdvisor's mission to bridge the persistent gap between what wealth firms know about their clients and what their marketing actually does with that knowledge.

"The data firms need to run smarter campaigns already exists; it lives in the CRM, in client profiles, in years of relationship history," said Jeremi Karnell, Chief Product Officer at VastAdvisor. "Our latest version provides the wealth management industry the solution it's been waiting for – connecting that intelligence to execution. Now, advisors aren't running demographic guesses; they're running campaigns built from the relationships they've actually spent years building."

CRM Integrations: Your Pipeline, Always in Sync

VastAdvisor v1.20 ships native integrations with Salesforce, HubSpot, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 — the three dominant CRM platforms in wealth management. The integration keeps lead data current in both directions: prospects sync into VastAdvisor from the CRM, and VastAdvisor write-backs flow back out, so advisors always work from a single, accurate picture of their pipeline without manual re-entry.

Field mapping is configuration-driven — advisors define how their CRM schema maps to the platform without engineering involvement. Once synced, leads become part of the Memory Palace, where the platform builds an evergreen record of every prospect, contact, and client relationship over time.

Given the regulated nature of wealth management, a full audit trail logs every CRM sync event and every VastAdvisor write-back, with provenance metadata and automatic 7-year retention.

VastAdvisor Memory: The AI Co-Pilot That Knows Your Firm

With v1.20, Eva — VastAdvisor's AI co-pilot — gains institutional memory. The Memory Palace, a persistent and searchable knowledge graph, captures what the platform has learned about a firm's campaigns, leads, ideal client profiles, audiences, and contacts across every session.

This is a meaningful departure from how advisor-facing AI tools have traditionally functioned. Advisors no longer re-explain their book of business at the start of every session. The platform already knows who the high-value prospects are, which campaigns are active, what the firm's niches look like, and where things stand in the pipeline.

The Memory Palace is built on a FINRA 4511 / SEC 17a-4 compliant substrate. Every memory event is auditable, giving regulated firms institutional AI memory without the accompanying regulatory exposure.

Campaign Themes: ICP Intelligence Drives Messaging Automatically

Campaign themes in v1.20 are AI-generated positioning frameworks derived directly from each firm's ideal client profile — the niche, life stage, behavioral signals, and psychographic detail advisors have refined over years of practice. All eight ICP profile fields now drive theme generation, producing differentiated messaging per niche with cited ICP attributes so advisors understand exactly why a theme was constructed the way it was.

Version history ships with this release. Every change to a theme is tracked with field-level differences against prior versions, visible in the Library, with one-click restore. Per-theme click-through rate tracking infrastructure is live, enabling performance analytics that will close the loop between theme quality and campaign outcomes.

Themes are also informed by a curated market signal feed. Advisors select which signal categories to follow — Macro & Economic, Market Sentiment, Local/Regional, and Legislative & Regulatory — during onboarding, with preferences adjustable at any time. Critically, signals are filtered through each advisor's ideal client profile before they surface. A firm focused on pre-retirees in the Pacific Northwest doesn't see the same feed as one serving tech executives in Austin. The result is a signal stream that reflects who the firm is actually trying to reach, not the market at large.

Asset-first and narrative-first campaign creation also launches with v1.20. Advisors can now start a campaign by uploading a PDF, pasting a URL, or describing an idea — the platform infers best-matching ideal client profiles with confidence scoring and surfaces ranked results immediately. Existing thought leadership, white papers, or fund materials become targeted campaigns without rebuilding briefs from scratch.

A Complete, Connected System

v1.20 also ships 50 UI/UX enhancements — refinements that reduce friction across the platform and compound into an experience that moves at the speed advisors actually work.

Together, the three epics establish the foundation for AI-driven growth at scale. CRM integration keeps lead data current — syncing prospects in and out of VastAdvisor so advisors always work from a single, accurate picture of their pipeline. Memory reasons across everything the platform accumulates over time: campaigns, leads, ideal client profiles, audiences, and contacts. And campaign themes translate the firm's actual ICP intelligence into the messages that reach the right prospects.

Each capability delivers standalone value. Together, they eliminate the fragmentation that has long slowed wealth firm growth — disconnected tools, stale data, and campaigns built from guesswork rather than relationship history.

VastAdvisor v1.20 is available now for all existing customers. Firms interested in exploring the platform can visit vastadvisor.ai or contact the team directly at [email protected].

About VastAdvisor

VastAdvisor is an AI-powered growth platform built exclusively for the wealth management industry. Serving wealth enterprises, RIAs, asset managers, and agencies, VastAdvisor combines ideal client profiling, CRM-connected audience intelligence, and AI-generated campaign execution into a single, compliance-ready platform. Headquartered in Austin, TX, VastAdvisor is a product of VastAssembly.ai.

Learn more: vastadvisor.ai Press Room: vastadvisor.ai/press-room-main Release Notes: vastadvisor.ai/blog/categories/release-notes

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SOURCE VastAdvisor LLC