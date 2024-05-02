VAST.AI Becomes First GPU Rental Marketplace To Offer AMD Support

Announces 265% YoY Growth as GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) Market Revenue Soars

LOS ANGELES , May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vast.ai , the market leader in low-cost cloud GPU rentals, today announced the addition of support for Radeon and Instinct product lines from AMD to the existing array of NVIDIA machines available for rent on the marketplace. The company is also announcing significant YoY growth, averaging 265% since 2019. Vast.ai currently has over 350 independent hosts supplying over 17,000+ GPUs and growing at a rate of approximately 310% in 2024.

Jake Cannell, CEO at Vast.ai, highlights the strategic advantage of the update: "I started Vast.ai Inc. in 2018 I saw the opportunity to launch a novel GPU cloud rental platform so we built it throughout the summer and launched it to friends and family, also on Reddit. The business has grown exponentially, in line with the GPU market. Adding AMD support helps Vast continue the trend and continue to lead in the space."

Founded by Jake Cannell, Vast.ai was the first marketplace in 2018 to connect customers searching for AI compute with data centers and professional GPU hosts. Today, customers include software developers who are looking to use generative AI in their websites or products, researchers who need high performance compute for their projects (either AI-related or not), individuals who want to run powerful AI models themselves, and agencies and middleware companies that want to provide custom AI and application development services to their clients and need access to affordable GPUs.

Travis Cannell, COO at Vast.ai, weighed in: "Managed service providers often have under-utilized hardware that are not committed to customers. Today we are interested in partnering with managed service providers who have the AMD Instinct line and who want to increase the utilization of their clusters, as well as the Radeon line because Vast.ai customers have needs for remote gaming, rendering, and more."

About Vast.ai

Founded in 2018 as a marketplace for GPU compute rentals, today Vast.ai is the market leader for low cost GPU rentals. The service connects data centers and professionals running the Vast hosting software with users who can quickly find the best deals for compute according to their specific requirements. Vast.ai GPU rentals are ~3-5X cheaper than current alternatives. In particular, consumer computers and GPUs are considerably more cost-effective than equivalent enterprise hardware. We are helping the millions of underutilized consumer GPUs around the world enter the cloud computing market for the first time.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Stevens

[email protected]

213-200-9638

SOURCE Vast.AI