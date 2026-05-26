Vastnaut Wraps Up Its First Los Angeles Demo Day, Letting Supporters Live-Test the 4x4 Exoskeleton

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vastnaut, a pioneering wearable robotics startup, today announced the successful conclusion of its three-day Demo Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles (May 21-23). In an unprecedented move for the consumer exoskeleton category, Vastnaut broke away from usual crowdfunding practices by inviting outdoor explorers, everyday users, and passersby to physically test Vastnaut One—the world's first AI-powered 4x4 exoskeleton—while its crowdfunding campaign is still actively running.

Building trust through genuine transparency

One tester experiences active impact absorption and knee support with Vastnaut One

For early-stage hardware startups, the crowdfunding phase is often plagued by polished videos and exaggerated spec sheets that overpromise and underdeliver, leading to a growing gap in consumer trust. Vastnaut chose to tackle this head-on. The Los Angeles event was designed with one clear goal: genuine transparency. Rather than asking backers to blindly trust digital promises, Vastnaut brought the physical product directly to the community, proving that their breakthrough wearable technology is ready for the real world.

"It doesn't feel like a machine": what early adopters are actually saying

During the event, attendees were invited to walk up and down flights of stairs, perform deep crouches, and strap on heavy hiking backpacks to experience Vastnaut One's active assistance and load relief firsthand.

"It honestly feels like my own legs just got a massive upgrade," said Alex T., an amateur landscape photographer. "Since it's helping out my hips and knees at the same time, it doesn't feel like you're wearing a machine. It just moves right with you, whether you're bending down for a shot or taking the stairs."

Other attendees tested the system against typical exoskeleton pain points. "I actually brought my own 60-liter pack just to see if the frame would get in the way," noted Sarah M., an avid hiker and early backer. "It totally cleared my gear without bumping into anything. And the moment I hit the stairs, it felt like the weight of the bag just vanished. It's pretty incredible."

Weighing just 2.7 kg thanks to its 86% aerospace-grade carbon fiber construction, Vastnaut One demonstrated its ability to effectively reduce knee impact by up to 35% and uphill effort by 30% during the live demonstrations.

Los Angeles is just the beginning

"Los Angeles is just the first stop for us," the Vastnaut team stated. "We believe that building genuine trust means putting the physical product directly into our users' hands. The incredible feedback we received here proves that our industry-first End-to-End AI and 4x4 architecture truly resonate with people once they step into it. We will be taking this physical tour to other cities globally, ensuring that our community remains at the very heart of our journey."

The Vastnaut One is currently live on Kickstarter, where the campaign continues to gain momentum following the successful Los Angeles showcase.

For more information about Vastnaut One, future Demo Day stops, or to join the ongoing crowdfunding campaign, visit Vastnaut official website and its Kickstarter page.

About Vastnaut

Vastnaut is a wearable robotics company founded by engineers from leading consumer hardware brands such as DJI and EcoFlow. Combining deep expertise in robotics, biomechanics, and control systems, the company is guided by the belief that technology should extend human capability in practical, meaningful ways.

The company develops intuitive wearable robotics that build synergy between humans and the world, inspiring people to explore with amplified strength, confidence, and freedom.

Vastnaut One, the company's first product, is an AI-powered 4×4 exoskeleton built for tough terrain. Its 4×4 (4-joint × 4-motor) structure delivers powerful assistance and comprehensive multi-joint support across a variety of rugged landscapes.

SOURCE Vastnaut