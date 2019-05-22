VATC's EPIC Ready® Software Suite Wins 2019 TechConnect Innovation Award

"We are thrilled to have received this prestigious honor. EPIC Ready will strongly and strategically prepare our armed forces for combat in today's day and age. This measurable and realistic war gaming tool will transform mission readiness and will bridge gaps in training effectiveness," said VATC CEO Sara Moola.

Innovation rankings for these awards are based on the positive impact the submitted technologies will have on specific industry sectors. Innovations are submitted from global academic technology transfer offices, early-stage companies, small business innovative research (SBIR) awardees and government and corporate research laboratories.

With years of subject matter expertise, VATC and EPIC Ready, co-founded by Moola and President Mike Vaughn, have dedicated their careers to support Conventional Force and Special Operations Interdependence (CF-SOF 13). Using a combination of geospatial analytics, human dynamics factors and performance-driven metrics and quantifiable results, EPIC Ready creates tactical, simulated and augmented 3D world terrain environments, ultimately supporting warfighter needs in an ever-evolving world.

VATC is currently conducting demonstrations of EPIC Ready at SOFIC 2019 today and tomorrow at The Tampa Convention Center, Booth #251.

Additionally, VATC will be exhibiting at the TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo from June 17-19 in Boston, Booth No. 41T. To schedule a demonstration at the show, please contact Brooks Davis at bdavis@vatcinc.com .

For more information about EPIC Ready and/or VATC, please visit www.vatcinc.com/epic-ready .

About VATC

For 16 years, VATC has combined its joint training experience, innovative engineering talent and intelligence expertise to pioneer the development of the most advanced Distributed Missions Operations (DMO) training environments available anywhere in the world. Combining the latest open geospatial data standards with an integrated suite of innovative DMO training solutions, VATC offers a legacy of proven performance, leading subject-matter expertise and the most innovative technological solutions to the modern military's growing challenges.

