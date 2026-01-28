Vatech Achieves Historic Production Milestone with 100,000 Dental Digital X-ray Systems

HWASEONG, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatech, a global leader in dental medical imaging, has announced the achievement of 100,000 systems in cumulative production of dental digital X-ray devices, further solidifying its unrivaled position in the global market.

This historic milestone is the culmination of Vatech's consistent leadership in shifting the global diagnostic paradigm. It builds on Vatech's core technological capabilities, beginning with the world's first "3‑in‑1(integrating CT, Panoramic, and Cephalometric functions)" system launched in 2005 and advancing through the development of the low‑dose, high‑resolution "Green" product lineup.

The 100,000th production system is the Green X 21, Vatech's flagship high-resolution CT model that embodies the company's cutting-edge technological prowess. Since its initial U.S. launch in 2025, the model has received an overwhelming response from clinicians for its industry-leading 0.05mm Voxel size and specialized 'Endo Mode' for precise internal diagnostics. With the European release scheduled for April 2026, Vatech is already seeing a surge in pre-launch inquiries from international partners.

In response to this high market anticipation, Vatech plans to accelerate its global expansion by unveiling the 'Green X 21 Special Edition' at Expodental 2026, held in Madrid, Spain, this coming March.

Marking this 100,000-system achievement, Vatech is preparing for its next wave of innovation by integrating AI with next-generation imaging technologies. The company intends to elevate the accuracy and efficiency of dental care through 'Clever One', a platform that maximizes diagnostic convenience by combining high-resolution, low-dose capabilities with advanced AI.

Furthermore, Vatech focuses on creating a 'Boundless' healthcare environment to improve medical accessibility for underserved groups, including the elderly and people with disabilities. By establishing 'Boundless' as a core pillar of its next-generation R&D, Vatech aims to fulfill its social responsibility as a global healthcare company dedicated to enhancing the quality of human life.

"The milestone of 100,000 systems is a testament to the fact that dental professionals worldwide trust Vatech's technology to provide 'superior value' to both doctors and patients," said Brian Hwang, CEO of Vatech. "We will continue to solidify our position as the global leader by advancing technologies that improve the quality of human life."

About Vatech

Vatech(www.vatech.com) is a global leader in dental imaging, specializing in advanced digital X-ray solutions with innovative low-dose technology. The company pioneered the world's first 3-in-1 digital X-ray system and continues to lead the market with high-value 3D imaging products. Vatech is recognized for its cutting-edge technology and human-centered innovations. Vatech is a trusted brand among dental professionals worldwide, renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence in dental diagnostics.

