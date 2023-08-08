Vatech Announces Distribution Through Henry Schein to Help Oral Health Professionals Enhance Access to Cutting-Edge Imaging Solutions

HWASEONG, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatech, a global leader in the dental imaging market, has announced that its products will be distributed by Henry Schein, helping to expand the availability of its cutting-edge products for dental clinics in North America.

Vatech's portfolio of products offered to Henry Schein customers include,  Green CT, a low dose cone beam solution, featuring fast scanning and high-resolution image quality, as well as EzRay Air, an intra oral X-ray solution and imaging center that uses CNT X-ray technology.

"Vatech looks forward to growing our relationship with Henry Schein, delivering our portfolio of imaging products that can help enhance diagnosis accuracy and treatment efficiency," said Brian Hwang, president of Vatech America. "Our commitment to providing systematic and customer-centric service will only continue to strengthen thanks to the depth of Henry Schein's reach, and its aligned interests in continuing to expand globally."

Vatech's portfolio of products was most recently demonstrated for oral health professionals at Henry Schein's THRIVELIVE™ event, which took place in May in Las Vegas, NV, and at the IDS Dental Meeting in March, which took place in Cologne, Germany.

"Henry Schein is excited to work with Vatech and expand our imaging solutions for customers," said Mackenzie Richter, Vice President of Equipment, Henry Schein Dental. "Vatech's diverse product portfolio, including intra-oral devices, 2D and 3D CT devices, and dental software will help us continue to strengthen our customers' diagnostic imaging solutions, allowing for more precise treatment planning."

About Vatech

Vatech(www.vatech.com) is a leading dental imaging company that specializes in the development, manufacturing, and sales of a comprehensive range of dental imaging products. Its diverse product portfolio includes intra-oral devices, 2D and 3D CT devices, and dental software, which are widely utilized in dental offices. Vatech is also recognized as one of the foremost companies in the global market.

