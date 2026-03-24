Vatn Systems Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Defense tech startup earns spot on prestigious annual list, underscoring its rapid rise as a leader in autonomous underwater systems

BRISTOL, R.I., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatn Systems, a defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for the U.S. military, allied nations, and commercial customers, today announced it has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. The recognition highlights Vatn's rapid emergence as a disruptive force in naval defense, driven by its proprietary autonomous navigation software, cooperative swarming capabilities, and commitment to delivering high-performance AUVs at a fraction of traditional costs.

"Being named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list is a tremendous validation of what our team has built and the urgent problem we are solving," said Nelson Mills, co-founder and CEO of Vatn Systems. "Undersea warfare is being redefined in real time, and Vatn exists to ensure the U.S. military and its allies have scalable, affordable, and highly capable autonomous systems operating beneath the surface. This recognition reflects the innovative work of our entire team and reinforces our momentum as we continue to scale."

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies is the publication's hallmark franchise. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

Vatn's recognition by Fast Company comes on the heels of a series of major milestones, including a $60 million Series A raise, the acquisition of Crewless Marine to advance acoustic sensing capabilities, and the company's first international sale to Singapore's Defense Science and Technology Agency (DSTA). The company continues to deepen partnerships with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps while expanding its global customer base.

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com.

About Vatn Systems

Vatn Systems is a leading defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles that can be deployed at scale for the U.S. military and allies. Founded in 2023 by a team of maritime experts and military leaders, Vatn Systems is on a mission to be the next underwater defense prime in a world where autonomous systems dominate naval battlefields. For more information, visit www.vatnsystems.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

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SOURCE Vatn Systems