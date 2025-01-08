Vatrer Power Debuts Latest LiFePO4 Sustainable Energy Technology Solutions at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatrer Power, the leading Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) product and technology solution provider, is currently showcasing its latest sustainable energy solutions and products for consumer electronics, home energy storage, and electric vehicles at Booth #35906 during CES 2025, held from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas.

Vatrer Power at CES 2025

"The CES exhibition is not only a platform to highlight our latest products but also an opportunity for us to communicate with global innovators, industry leaders, consumer users, and more. The brand mission of Vatrer Power is 'to make green energy at your fingertips,' and we hope to welcome you to visit us at the exhibition or follow us online," said Henry Ma, CEO of Vatrer Power.

The Vatrer 48V 105AH Lithium Golf Cart Battery, to be highlighted at CES 2025, adopts EVE's Grade A Prismatic LiFePO4 cells and offers 5.37kWh of energy. It delivers 10.24kW of power with low self-discharge and stable performance that's 50 percent more powerful than similar-sized lithium batteries, and provides strong acceleration to handle tough terrains with ease. Engineered for 48V golf carts, this battery offers powerful energy and compatibility with major golf cart controllers, includes a 58.4V 20A LiFePO4 charger for fast charging, and features a 2.8-inch touchscreen for real-time monitoring.

The Vatrer 48V (51.2V) 100Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Solar Battery is a compact and high-efficiency home energy storage solution that seamlessly integrates with renewable energy. Its user-friendly design features a touchable smart interface for monitoring and controlling the battery anytime, anywhere, providing great convenience. With no acid in the lithium-ion battery, it can be mounted in any position, making Li-ion batteries perfect for marine, RV, campers, travel trailers, and off-grid applications.

In addition, the Vatrer 12V 460AH RV Lithium Battery is specifically designed for RVs and a perfect replacement for lead-acid batteries. It boasts a capacity of 5,888Wh and an impressive maximum load power of 3,200W. It fits the most unobstructed lead-acid battery trays with a compact size that takes up only half the space of four 12V 100Ah batteries. When used in conjunction with MPPT and an inverter, it seamlessly integrates into solar power systems, providing uninterrupted power supply for the RV.

At CES 2025, Vatrer Power's exhibition will also feature simulations to demonstrate the products' performance under extreme conditions. Visitors will have the opportunity to try the products firsthand and experience their functionality and efficiency.

Looking ahead, Vatrer Power will continue to innovate powerful, long-lasting and affordable LiFePO4 batteries for broader applications and accentuate on its commitment to green energy accessibility, supporting sustainable practices to build a green future for all.

For more information about Vatrer Power's products and exhibition at CES 2025, please visit https://www.vatrerpower.com/blogs/event/consumer-electronics-show-2025.

About Vatrer Power

Vatrer Power was founded on a commitment to bridge the gap between cost and accessibility and mission of democratizing access to advanced lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) technology to make sustainable energy solutions affordable for all. Vatrer Power opened its flagship store in 2020—not just as a business venture but as a pledge to the planet and customers. Today, with a dedicated team of 200, it leads in providing eco-friendly batteries that power everything from consumer electronics to electric vehicles, ensuring energy that is not only reliable but also responsible. Driven by a promise of quality, innovation, and trust from the community, Vatrer Power thrives to create a greener future, not just powering the devices, but powering a better, sustainable life for everyone.

www.vatrerpower.com

