Vattenfall and Havfram Wind sign Preferred Supplier Agreement (PSA) for Norfolk projects

OSLO, Norway, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vattenfall has appointed Havfram Wind as preferred supplier for the installation of wind turbines for Vattenfall's Norfolk projects in the United Kingdom. The agreement covers transport and installation works over a period of 3 years, utilizing one of Havfram Wind`s newbuild NG20000X Jack-Up Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIV) with a 3,200-ton crane. The works will start in the spring of 2027.

Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind, underlined the important position of Vattenfall in the market and their ambitious offshore wind targets for Europe: "Our collaboration with Vattenfall is of great importance for us as an ambitious and fast-growing offshore wind construction company. Vattenfall is one of the largest players in the industry and already provides millions of European households with clean renewable energy. The Norfolk Boreas and Norfolk Vanguard projects are of particular interest, because of their multi-GW size and their important contribution to the UK renewable energy market, the largest in Europe."

Martin Degen, Commercial Director and Vice President of Havfram Wind spoke of the relationship between Vattenfall and Havfram Wind as follows: "We are extremely proud to be trusted by Vattenfall for such prestigious projects. Vattenfall is a very experienced developer and has carried a thorough selection process with a high focus on quality and details. This clearly indicates that we, at Havfram Wind, have the right team onboard and have made the right choice for vessel capacity and time to market."

About Havfram Wind

Havfram Wind is an offshore wind construction company focused on transport and installation services for both bottom-fixed and floating projects in the offshore wind sector. Havfram Wind is a subsidiary of Havfram.

About Havfram

Havfram is a pure play offshore wind company, providing a wide range of services across the offshore wind value chain. Leveraging our deep offshore wind industry knowledge, together with decades of know-how from the Norwegian energy & marine sectors and essential experience in operating in harsh offshore environments, Havfram offers the highest standards and services to customers worldwide. Havfram operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries: Havfram Wind, which provides offshore wind installation expertise to the global market as an owner and operator of Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs); and Kontiki Winds, which focuses on early-stage development of offshore wind farms and electrification of fossil fuel intensive operations using floating offshore wind. Havfram is majority owned by Sandbrook Capital, a leading climate fund led by an experienced team determined to combine consistent financial returns and real climate impact.

About Vattenfall

Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 19,000 employees. For more than 100 years Vattenfall has been electrifying industries, supplying energy to people's homes and modernizing the way of living through innovation and cooperation. Vattenfall wants to make fossil-free living possible within one generation.

