Vaudra International Achieves WBENC-Certified WBE and SBA WOSB Status

Track record and unique specialty in IP investigations poises company for exponential growth in 2022

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When CEO, Tamara Rabenold, acquired 100% ownership of Vaudra International in January 2021, it transformed into one of a few women-owned investigation firms. A Fortune 100 client encouraged her to consider pursuing certification as a woman-owned business enterprise through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the preferred certification of more than 1,000 corporations with supplier diversity initiatives. After investigating further, in July 2021, Rabenold decided to pursue two certifications, the WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) from the Small Business Administration.

In celebration of World Intellectual Property Day, April 26th, Vaudra International announces achieving recognition as a WBENC-Certified WBE and SBA-Certified WOSB. According to Rabenold, she was unaware of the WBENC network prior to her client's comments and encouragement. "Upon receiving official notice of our certification approvals earlier this month," said Rabenold, "that client was the first call I made outside of our company to share the positive news."

Under Rabenold's leadership in 2021, Vaudra realized the addition of 50 new clients representing a 163% increase over 2020. First quarter of 2022 is tracking at an even faster rate of new client engagement and reach. This growth has expanded her investigative team and global footprint, with international brands, corporate clients and law firms spanning the United States and Europe. From an investigative perspective, last year, over 80% of Vaudra's cases involved subjects of interest in any one of 40 states within the U.S., while international investigations spanned five continents, from China, India and Vietnam to the UK, UAE, and Latin America.

"Gaining the certifications is meaningless unless our company has the experience and bandwidth to manage Fortune accounts and large scopes of work," stated Rabenold. "These third-party certifications reinforce that we have built a sustainably strong and thriving company worthy of being a preferred supplier in our specialty."

According to the NAICS database, over 10,000 entities are classified in Investigation Services. Of the 90 WBENC-Certified WBE firms within this classification, Vaudra is the only firm strictly specializing in Intellectual Property (IP) investigations and brand protection services.

Rabenold's active engagement in the industry has been key to the company's growth over the past decade, long before acquiring full ownership and certifications. She currently serves on the International Trademark Association's (INTA) Anti-Counterfeiting Committee, the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association's (AASA) IP Committee and was appointed to the North Carolina Private Protective Service Board (PPSB) by the state's Governor in 2019. Her expertise will be leveraged in September of this year for CLE credits with the Carolina Patent, Trademark, & Copyright Law Association (CPTCLA) at the Association's Fall seminar in Kiawah Island, SC.

To learn more, visit www.vaudra.com.

About Vaudra International

Established in 2003, Vaudra International offers intellectual property investigations and brand protection solutions globally. A resource for creative, effective investigative strategies, the company seeks to add value with every case to support their clients' objectives. Services encompass all facets of IP protection and investigative support including anonymous acquisitions, counterfeit seller and supplier identification, ecommerce and social media enforcement, importer research, patent, third-party infringement and trademark use investigations, U.S. Customs recordation filings and evidential purchases. Clients range from entrepreneurs and boutique law firms to Big Law and Fortune 500 companies.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12914524

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Vaudra International