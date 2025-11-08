Vaughn College Hosts 11th Annual Manufacturing Day to Promote Career Opportunities and to Inspire the Next Generation of Engineering and Technology Professionals

The annual event hosted by Vaughn's Engineering and Technology Department featured

presentations from industry experts and STEM workshops for local community colleges and high

school students.

FLUSHING, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaughn College celebrated National Manufacturing Month with its 11th Annual Manufacturing Day on Friday, November 7 to highlight new developments in the field and address the growing need for workers. The event is run by the College's Engineering and Technology Department.

Michael Wroblewski delivers a presentation on munition technology. Bilal Siddique gives a presentation on bridging the gap between engineering and management. High school students work on creating their own drones.

"What was so special about this year's presentations was that every speaker was a Vaughn graduate," said Dr. Hossein Rahemi, engineering and technology department chair. "These alumni are contributing what they learned at the College and sharing their knowledge with the next generation of students to help foster their success."

The event included a manufacturing leadership session on engineering innovation and current manufacturing advancements. The speakers included Daniel Doscher '23, mechatronics engineer at ArcBest Technologies, Ariel Ferrera '20, co-founder of Hoppion, Bilal Siddique '12, senior project manager at Honeywell Building Solutions and Michael Wroblewski '14, business development and product manager for CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense.

"I have always cherished my time as a student at Vaughn and it always felt like family here," said Wroblewski. "I hope to spread awareness about accelerating the impact in munition technology, which is probably something nobody thinks about, while educating Vaughn students who are sitting in the same seat I sat in several years ago."

Students from Vaughn's Robotics, Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV), and Rover Clubs hosted STEM workshops for local community colleges and high schools, including Bayside, Hillcrest, Freeport, and Uniondale High Schools, St. Catharine Academy in the Bronx and Health, Arts, Robotics and Technology (H.A.R.T) High School in Cambria Heights. Students had the opportunity to learn about robotics design and autonomous programming, fly drones, and practice their rover design and manufacturing process skills.

A joint study by the Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte predicts that 3.8 million manufacturing jobs will likely be needed in the next decade and approximately half (1.9 million) are expected to go unfilled due to the widening talent and applicant gaps.

Last month, Vaughn College received a $125,000 grant from the GE Aerospace Foundation as part of its new flagship program to increase the number of highly skilled manufacturing workers by 10,000 beginning in 2026. The grant will support new training equipment at Vaughn and the expansion of current aviation maintenance faculty and curriculum.

