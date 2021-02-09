Vault Announces Chris Goldsmith as New Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault, a performance healthcare technology platform and leader in saliva at-home COVID-19 testing that recently expanded into vaccine administration and distribution, has announced their latest C-Suite hire, Chris Goldsmith, as Chief Operating Officer.

Chris joins Vault from Landmark Health, a $1B+ national risk based medical group dedicated to serving the most chronically ill patients in their homes, where he was President as well as interim CEO. Chris has 20+ years of experience in operations, finance and strategy. Prior to Landmark, Chris served as SVP of Operations for Envision Physician Services, responsible for the largest anesthesia business in the United States. Chris also served as SVP of National Practice Operations in Optum's Local Care Delivery business where he managed the P&L for risk-based medical group in Southern California.

Chris has a vast skill set within the healthcare industry that will navigate Vault through their tremendous growth and trajectory post-COVID.

"We are very excited to have Chris join the Vault team. Our company, just like the world, underwent many shifts and changes to adapt to COVID and expanded our services over the past year. Chris will be instrumental in leading our aggressive growth strategy as we continue to scale domestically and globally across healthcare as we stay true to our mission to unlock access to all," said Jason Feldman, Vault Health Founder and CEO.

His immediate responsibilities include leading Vault's operations, supply chain, customer experience, and payer services to cement Vault's position at the forefront of the digital health revolution.

About Vault Health

The Vault Health platform provides a robust and flexible technology stack at the foundation of a multimodal healthcare service ecosystem. The platform features a powerful suite of digital healthcare tools designed to tackle a broad scope of modern medical use cases, including individual care, population health, and clinical trials.

The Vault digital healthcare toolkit includes on-demand telehealth consultations and sample supervision, patient and provider communications, in-person and remote appointment management, longitudinal care management, and beyond. Vault gravitates to opportunities and partnerships that empower them to share and expand their platform's capabilities and impact. To learn more about Vault Health, visit www.vaulthealth.com .

