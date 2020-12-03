Vault Announces New Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault, a performance healthcare technology platform and leader in saliva at-home COVID-19 testing, has announced their latest C-Suite hire, Steve Shi, as Chief Technology Officer.

Shi joins Vault from Virgin Pulse, a company founded by Sir Richard Branson, where he was the technology head responsible for the overall technology strategy and execution of engineering for the largest corporate digital health and wellbeing platform in the world.

Shi has a proven track record of building award-winning commercial software products. He grew the Virgin team from a small, one locale team to hundreds globally in 7 years, while scaling the platform to million+ monthly active users, and a 4.9* rated mobile app in the iOS store with 150K+ reviews in 2020. This experience is highly relevant given Vault's accelerated expansion since launch.

In his new role, Shi's immediate objectives at Vault include driving tech strategy for the entire engineering team. Shi will aid in expanding beyond Vault's current offerings in consumer health, population health, including COVID testing, and clinical trials to make Vault the largest digitally native therapeutics company in the US.

"We are very excited to have Steve Shi join our team at Vault. With our aggressive growth strategy across consumer health, population & diagnostic health and clinical trials & research studies divisions, our platform requires the depth of experience and vision Steve brings to our team. As we scale domestically and globally, we look forward to Steve building a durable and flexible infrastructure and an expansive team of talented engineers," said Jason Feldman, Vault Health Founder and CEO.

Shi plans to replicate his many successes from Virgin at Vault, hiring a large team of talented engineers to expand Vault's healthcare reach.

About Vault Health

The Vault Health platform is a robust and flexible technology stack at the foundation of a multimodal healthcare service ecosystem. The platform features a powerful suite of digital healthcare tools designed to tackle a broad scope of modern medical use cases, including individual care, population health, and clinical trials.

The Vault digital healthcare toolkit includes on-demand telehealth consultations and sample supervision, patient and provider communications, in-person and remote appointment management, longitudinal care management, and beyond. Vault gravitates to opportunities and partnerships that empower them to share and expand their platform's capabilities and impact. To learn more about Vault Health, visit www.vaulthealth.com .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Vault Health