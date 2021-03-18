Vault Announces New Hires: Chief People Officer Ron Massey and VP's Jordan Oelschlager and Melissa Reed

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault, a performance healthcare technology platform and leader in saliva at-home COVID-19 testing, as well as vaccine administration and distribution, has announced their latest hires Ron Massey, Chief People Officer, Jordan Oelschlager, Vice President of Product Management, and Melissa Reed, Vice President of Government Affairs.

"Our company has aggressively grown in the last year, so we are thrilled to have Ron, Jordan, and Melissa join the team at Vault. Their impressive backgrounds and strong leadership experience will advance our medical group and clinical offerings, while strengthening our relationships with governments for greater implementations of Vault beyond our current COVID testing and vaccine partnerships. Ron will enhance our talent recruiting and development, people operations, and diversity and inclusion innovations, while bringing a global perspective to our leadership," said Vault Health Founder and CEO Jason Feldman.

These hires follow the recent appointments of Steve Shi, Chief Technology Officer (formerly Virgin Pulse) and Chris Goldsmith, Chief Operating Officer (formerly Landmark Health).

Ron Massey

Ron Massey, Chief People Officer, has vast experience with establishing world-class people programs with global organizations that scale rapidly through both organic and inorganic growth that will help navigate Vault through their tremendous growth and trajectory post-COVID.

Ron joins Vault from Solera, a global leader in data, applications and services for the insurance and automotive industries, where he was Chief People Officer responsible for all people practices for the global organization. Ron has 20+ years of experience in human resources, having built global businesses through enterprise-wide transformation programs, change, and organizational design. Prior to Solera, Ron served as Chief Human Resources Officer for BT Americas, responsible for the end-to-end HR functions for the telecommunication and technology business in North, Central and South America. Ron also served in various roles in human resources with Capital One Financial and CarMax as those organizations grew quickly.

Jordan Oelschlager

As Vice President of Product Management, Jordan Oelschlager will lead the design, development, and launch of organic products leveraging Vault's national medical group, operations infrastructure, and robust clinical platform.

Jordan joins Vault from Envision Healthcare, a $7B national healthcare firm that focuses on delivering quality care to patients in their homes and at hospitals. Jordan has 10 years of healthcare experience in both operations and finance. In his role at Envision, Jordan was responsible for managing over 500 doctors operating in 85 different facilities across the west coast. Before Envision, Jordan served in multiple roles at OptumHealth including product management, operations and strategic finance.

Melissa Reed

Melissa Reed, Vice President of Government Affairs will oversee Vault Health's federal, state, and local government relations and public policy efforts.

Melissa is a veteran government relations professional with over 20 years experience leading complex legislative, public policy and intergovernmental challenges. Melissa joins Vault from Park Street Public in Saint Paul, MN where, as SVP of State and Local Government Affairs, she created government relations strategies, crafted legislation and developed coalition efforts for nonprofit organizations, public entities and business interests at all levels of government. Melissa served the City of Minneapolis for over a decade, providing government relations leadership on all issues that make cities tick including tax policy, capital investment, public safety and criminal justice reform, jobs and economic development, public health and transportation finance.

About Vault Health

The Vault Health platform provides a robust and flexible technology stack at the foundation of a multimodal healthcare service ecosystem. The platform features a powerful suite of digital healthcare tools designed to tackle a broad scope of modern medical use cases, including individual care, population health, and clinical trials.

The Vault digital healthcare toolkit includes on-demand telehealth consultations and sample supervision, patient and provider communications, in-person and remote appointment management, longitudinal care management, and beyond. Vault gravitates to opportunities and partnerships that empower them to share and expand their platform's capabilities and impact. To learn more about Vault Health, visit www.vaulthealth.com .

