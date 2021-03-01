Vault Consulting Announces Wes Tomer as CEO

MCLEAN, Va., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault Consulting, a leading accounting and research firm serving nonprofits and associations, is pleased to announce that Wes Tomer has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

"We bid a farewell to Jamie Saylor, a respected colleague and friend," said Mike Hayes, Principal and Managing Director. "Jamie's disciplined and effective stewardship over the past 5 years has helped build a solid foundation for Vault's future and success."

Saylor, as part of the leadership group, worked collectively for the creation and launch of Vault Consulting and, over the past five years, laid the groundwork for the company's next growth phase. Over this period, the company has cultivated a talented team of professionals who are energized to utilize their expertise to carry out this new phase's strategies while strengthening client partnerships.

"This executive transition comes at an opportune time for Vault,'' said Ian Santo Domingo, Principal and Managing Director, "December marked Vault's five-year anniversary. Now with our foundation clearly established and significant forward momentum, it is the ideal time for new ideas and new perspectives."

Tomer started his accounting career more than twenty years ago, quickly gaining an appreciation for the nonprofit community. When appreciation turned into passion, he began to focus his efforts exclusively on serving the unique needs of nonprofits. He will continue to leverage his expertise in providing counsel to our partners while building up Vault's new generation of leaders to ensure the company's current and future success.

"As someone who has worked alongside Wes for the past 24 years in outsourced accounting services, he has a deep understanding not only of the nonprofit community but is also a leader in client service", said Meredith Vogt, Principal and Managing Director. "He is a true collaborator, strategic thinker and partner. I am proud to have worked with Wes so closely over these years and am excited and confident for his future leadership of Vault as he takes us into the next chapter."

"I am excited and honored to have been elected as Vault's CEO," said Tomer. "I look forward to working closely with our dynamic, talented team on supporting our clients' efforts to advance their missions providing immeasurable rewards to their stakeholders, our team, and the public. Being an innovative, collaborative, and people-first company will help us achieve our strategic goals and deliver on our promise to our partners. We are confident of our direction and optimistic about our future."

"Wes has demonstrated a track record of respected expertise and leadership over the past two decades and is the perfect Vaulter to lead us into this next phase. The future of Vault will be an open, collaborative and innovative environment which allows us to focus on growth and opportunity with a team-centric approach." mentions Amy Horner, COO.

ABOUT VAULT:

As a full-service accounting and research firm, Vault manages rigorous business functions that require the highest degrees of accuracy and security. At Vault, we care about our clients' goals as much as they do and use an integrated partnership model in the delivery of our services. Our professionals fuse seamlessly with client teams to adopt their missions and assess both their strategic and functional needs. Our collaborative approach allows us to partner successfully with our clients so that they can deliver unmatched value to their communities.

