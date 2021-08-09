Vault Consulting Expands to the Carolinas

DC metro-based accounting and research firm, Vault Consulting announces expansion into the Carolinas. Tweet this

While Vault is a young firm, its employee and client base have roots back to Ernst & Young and Johnson Lambert with multiple Vaulters and clients working together for over 20 years. More than 90% of the organizations serviced two decades ago remain with Vault today. Their client retention is a testimonial to the satisfaction and reliable service provided to client teams, boards of directors, and members alike.

The market expansion is led by Chief Operating Officer Amy Horner, CPA. "We are excited to partner with nonprofits and associations in the Carolinas. By outsourcing their accounting and research needs to Vault, these organizations will be able to focus internal efforts on expanding their mission and serving their members. Personally, I'm excited to once again be a Charlotte resident! Having spent the formative years of my career here, it's wonderful to be back in the Queen City. I am confident that we can support the nonprofit and association community in the Carolinas as we do in other metro regions."

ABOUT VAULT:

At Vault, the nation's leading accounting and research firm for nonprofits and associations, we help organizations thrive and grow. We not only establish the sound financial foundation non-profits and associations need to address today's most urgent challenges, we also conduct the original research it takes to understand the changing needs of their membership, engaging them more deeply and uncover potentially lucrative new opportunities. To deliver these insights, we've broken the mold—nowhere else will you find accountants and researchers with more energy and personality! In fact, we've accumulated some of the highest client value and satisfaction ratings in the industry. Vault offers more than financial expertise; we deliver a powerful new perspective and a clearer path forward.

