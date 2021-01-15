Vault Launches On-Demand Turnkey COVID-19 Vaccine Administrative Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault Health, the healthcare company known for its supervised at-home and on-site saliva COVID-19 testing platform, has announced its on demand, turnkey vaccination administration platform. Vault works with state and local governments to build mass vaccination sites to provide vaccinations to thousands of residents every day.

In response to the global pandemic, Vault developed an industry-leading tech platform to provide analytics and patient engagement, created a reporting process that easily implements with government health systems, and scaled a network of 3,000+ healthcare professionals available through video supervision or in person to make COVID-19 testing widely accessible. Vault partnered with local and state governments across the US on full service PCR and antigen testing programs, notably with the state of Minnesota including at-home, on-site and pop-up testing events.

Vault will replicate the logistics of their many on-site COVID testing sites to create micro-to-mega vaccination sites to safely and swiftly administer the COVID-19 vaccine across the country. A statewide effort could reach 30,000+ patients daily, depending on allocation. Vault is already working with state partners to develop vaccination programs and has the capabilities to work nationwide immediately.

"Through our nationwide COVID-19 testing program, we have developed a technology platform to report to state and federal governments, as well as the individual, created a system to safely operate on-site programs, and have built an roster of partners on the public sector, corporate, education, pharma, and athletics level," says Vault Health Founder and CEO Jason Feldman. "We can easily replicate these ongoing programs to assist in vaccination efforts nationwide to make an otherwise confusing process for public health departments a seamless and turnkey operation."

To ensure that Vault has built the strongest system for states to vaccinate their population, they brought in Dan Feehan to lead Vault's national COVID Vaccination Program. Feehan is an Iraq War veteran, White House Fellow, former acting Assistant Secretary of Defense in the Obama Administration, and former Congressional candidate for Minnesota's 1st District, responsible for military readiness at the Pentagon and the American response to the Ebola Virus.

"Our country's scientists developed effective vaccines in record time, but the rollout process nationwide has had its challenges. Vault will help with the final mile of vaccination to administer on a large scale, report to the respective governments, and give peace of mind to residents looking for vaccines," says Feehan.

Vault's end-to-end responsibilities with partners include:

Onsite vaccine administration including recruiting, staffing, training site staff, managing patients from intake to discharge, billing, and insurance reimbursement

Intermittent testing including saliva-based PCR and antibody tests to test vaccine efficacy

Patient communication for adverse reaction tracking and reminders for second dosage

Configurable reporting for public health authorities

Governments interested in working with Vault to create vaccination sites in their state should contact [email protected].

About Vault Health

Vault Health is a healthcare platform which supports the provision of care management, telemedicine, e-prescribing, and in-home diagnostics. The platform features a powerful suite of digital healthcare tools designed to tackle the broad scope of modern medical use cases, including individual care, population health, and clinical trials.

The Vault digital healthcare toolkit supports on-demand telehealth consultations and sample supervision, patient and provider communications, in-person and remote appointment management, longitudinal care management, and beyond. To learn more about Vault Health, visit www.vaulthealth.com .

