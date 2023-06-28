VAULT LAW ANNOUNCES 2024 BEST LAW FIRMS TO WORK FOR, BEST FOR DIVERSITY, AND BEST SUMMER ASSOCIATE PROGRAMS

Clifford Chance earns No.1 Best Overall Law Firm to Work For, Best Overall Law Firm for Diversity, Best Overall Summer Associate Program, plus 12 other No.1 spots; Shakeups at the top of multiple categories

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault Law's 2024 quality of life rankings are official. "If you want to work at a large, prestigious firm with top quality of life attributes, Clifford Chance is the place to be," says Carter Isham, Senior Law Editor at Vault. The firm made the top 10 for every quality of life category and claimed 15 out of 26 No. 1 rankings, including Best Overall Law Firm to Work For, Best Overall Law Firm for Diversity, and Best Overall Summer Associate Program.

The 2024 Top 10 Best Law Firms to Work For are:

The Vault Law rankings are based on scores from more than 23,000 law firm associates surveyed earlier this year.
#1 Clifford Chance US LLP

#2 O'Melveny & Myers LLP

#3 McDermott Will & Emery (tie)

#3 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP (tie)

#5 BakerHostetler

#6 Orrick

#7 Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

#8 Proskauer Rose LLP

#9 Dechert

#10 Gibson Dunn

In addition to Best Overall, Clifford Chance took the top spot in seven Best Law Firm to Work For subcategories: Associate/Partner Relations, Career Outlook, Hours, Formal Training, Informal Training, Quality of Work, Technology. Other new No.1 Best to Work For include O'Melveny & Myers LLP for Firm Culture and Wellness, Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz for Compensation, Williams & Connolly LLP for Business Outlook, and Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP for Lateral & Clerk Integration. McDermott retained its No. 1 spots in Satisfaction and Transparency, Morgan Lewis held onto No. 1 for Pro Bono, and Williams & Connolly remains No. 1 for Selectivity.

There were new No. 1s in each of the Diversity Rankings, with Clifford Chance claiming the top spot in Overall Diversity, Diversity for Women, Diversity for LGBTQ+ Individuals, and Diversity for Individuals with Disabilities. O'Melveny & Myers took the No. 1 spot in Racial & Ethnic Diversity. Summer Program Rankings saw Clifford Chance retain the top spot in Best Overall Summer Associate Program and Best Summer Program for Career Development and add a No. 1 ranking in Best Summer Program for Social Experiences, and Kramer Levin grabbed No. 1 in Best Summer Program for Attorney Interactions.

Vault Law, an Infobase company, is the most comprehensive and trusted resource for law students and laterals to research law firms, delivering the insider perspective and essential information that candidates need to make successful career decisions.

