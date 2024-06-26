VAULT LAW ANNOUNCES 2025 BEST LAW FIRMS TO WORK FOR, BEST FOR DIVERSITY, AND BEST SUMMER ASSOCIATE PROGRAMS

O'Melveny takes No.1 Best Overall Law Firm to Work For, Best Overall Law Firm for Diversity, Best Overall Summer Associate Program

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has won the title of Best Law Firm to Work For. The Los Angeles-based firm has ranked in the top three Best Law Firms to Work For every year in the past decade. The firm kept its No. 1 spots in Firm Culture and Wellness, and took the top spot in multiple other ranking categories this year, including Career Outlook, Quality of Work, Formal Training, and Pro Bono.

Morgan Lewis, & Bockius LLP ranked as the No. 2 Best Law Firm to Work For and No. 1 in Compensation, with associates praising the firm for setting Cravath-scale salaries across all offices. The No. 3 ranked firm was Clifford Chance US LLP, where associates appreciate the firm's "open door policy" and "one firm" approach. McDermott, Will & Emery and Proskauer Rose LLP rounded out the top five 2025 Best Law Firms to Work For.

In addition to the Best Law Firms to Work For rankings, Vault has also released Diversity and Summer Program rankings. Highlights include:

O'Melveny earned the top spot in the Best Law Firms for Overall Diversity and Best Law Firms for Racial & Ethnic Diversity rankings.

-based Hanson Bridgett LLP was No. 1 for Diversity for Women, Clifford Chance US was No. 1 for Diversity for LGBTQ+ Individuals, and was No. 1 for Diversity for Individuals with Disabilities. O'Melveny took the top spot in Best Summer Associate Programs Overall and for Career Development.

-based Bracewell topped the list for Social Experiences, and -based Wiley Rein LLP ranked No. 1 in Attorney Interactions. Linklaters ranked No. 1 for Associate/Partner Relations, Florida -based Gunster took No. 1 for Business Outlook, Wachtell topped the Lateral & Clerk Integration ranking, and Munger Tolles claimed the top spot for Selectivity.

"O'Melveny achieved outstanding recognition from its own associates and was ranked as the overall #1 firm in Best to Work For, Diversity, and Summer Associate Programs," said Eric Stutzke, SVP and General Manager of Vault. Stutzke continued, "Associates appreciated the firm's support of pro bono and DEI initiatives and commitment to long-term career development."

About Vault Law

Vault Law, an Infobase company, is the most comprehensive and trusted resource for law students and laterals to research law firms, delivering the insider perspective and essential information that candidates need to make successful career decisions.

