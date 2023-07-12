VAULT LAW RELEASES 2024 RANKINGS FOR BEST MIDSIZE LAW FIRMS BY REGION AND BEST MIDSIZE LAW FIRMS TO WORK FOR, PLUS THE TOP 150 UNDER 150 LIST

12 Jul, 2023

Susman Godfrey holds No. 1 for Best Midsize in New York & Texas; Harrity & Harrity is again No. 1 Best Midsize Law Firm to Work For; New edition of Top 150 Under 150 list

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rounding out Vault Law's 2024 rankings season, the midsize rankings for regional prestige and quality of life are official, as is the 2024 Top 150 Under 150 list. "Susman Godfrey held onto its No.1 spots in New York and Texas, and Barack Ferrazzano did the same in Chicago," said Carter Isham, Senior Law Editor at Vault. "And Virginia-based IP firm Harrity & Harrity ranked in the top two spots in 12 quality of life subcategories, helping re-capture its spot as No.1 Overall Best Midsize Law Firm to Work For."

The No. 1 Midsize Best Law Firms by Region are:
Chicago: Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP
New York: Susman Godfrey LLP
Texas: Susman Godfrey LLP

The 2024 Top 10 Midsize Best Law Firms to Work For are:
#1 Harrity & Harrity, LLP
#2 Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.
#3 Fitch, Even, Tabin & Flannery LLP
#4 Stotler Hayes Group, LLC
#5 Bookoff McAndrews PLLC
#6 Downey Brand LLP
#7 Farella Braun + Martel LLP
#8 Pryor Cashman LLP
#9 Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP
#10 Tonkon Torp LLP

Harrity & Harrity also earned the top spot in Associate/Partner Relations, Culture, Diversity, Informal Training, Selectivity, Technology & Innovation, and Wellness. Other new No. 1s include: Caldwell Intellectual Property Law tied with last year's No. 1 (Robinson Bradshaw) for Career Outlook; Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing for Compensation; Stotler Hayes for Formal Training; Robinson Bradshaw for Hours, Pro Bono, and Satisfaction; and Edelson PC for Quality of Work.

In addition to the midsize regional prestige and quality of life rankings, Vault has also released the Top 150 Under 150 list, Vault's list of America's leading small and midsize law firms with 150 lawyers or fewer.

Vault Law, an Infobase company, is the most comprehensive and trusted resource for law students and laterals to research law firms, delivering the insider perspective and essential information that candidates need to make successful career decisions.

