VAULT LAW RELEASES 2024 RANKINGS FOR ITS TOP 100 LAW FIRMS, BEST LAW FIRMS BY REGION, AND BEST LAW FIRMS BY PRACTICE AREA

Vault Law

21 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Cravath is the most prestigious law firm for eighth straight year; Morrison & Foerster LLP reclaims No.1 spot in NorCal; Williams & Connolly LLP takes No.1 spot in Appellate Litigation

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year running, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP tops the Vault 100 as the most prestigious firm in the United States. The firm also ranks in the top 5 of multiple practice groups, including the No. 1 spot in General Corporate Practice. "While other firms have stepped in as 'first movers' in recent compensation and hiring trends, Cravath's influence on industry standards holds firm," said Carter Isham, Senior Law Editor at Vault. Vault survey takers agree, noting that the firm is "the benchmark for pay scale" and "still the firm to beat."

The Vault 100 ranking is based on scores from more than 23,000 law firm associates surveyed earlier this year. Vault's top 10 most prestigious firms for 2024 are:

#1 Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP
#2 Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
#3 Skadden
#4 Latham & Watkins
#5 Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
#6 Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
#7 Kirkland & Ellis
#8 Simpson Thacher
#9 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
#10 Gibson Dunn

In regional prestige, notable changes include: Morrison & Foerster LLP reclaimed the No. 1 spot in Northern California; Perkins Coie LLP claimed the No. 1 spot in the Mountain States. Notable changes in practice area prestige include: Williams & Connolly LLP moved up to No. 1 in Appellate Litigation; Covington & Burling LLP took the No. 1 spot in White Collar.

In addition to the Vault 100, Vault has also released 17 regional rankings and 24 practice area rankings.

About Vault Law
Vault Law, an Infobase company, is the most comprehensive and trusted resource for law students and laterals to research law firms, delivering the insider perspective and essential information that candidates need to make successful career decisions.

