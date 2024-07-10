VAULT LAW RELEASES 2025 RANKINGS FOR BEST MIDSIZE LAW FIRMS BY REGION AND BEST MIDSIZE LAW FIRMS TO WORK FOR, PLUS THE TOP 150 UNDER 150 LIST

Susman Godfrey No.1 in midsize regional rankings; Bookoff McAndrews takes No. 1 Best Midsize Law Firm to Work For

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Closing out Vault Law's 2025 rankings season, the midsize rankings for regional prestige and quality of life are official, as is the 2025 Top 150 Under 150 list. Litigation firm Susman Godfrey kept the No.1 spots in New York and Texas, and Barack Ferrazzano did the same in Chicago. Bookoff McAndrews, a Washington, DC-based patent firm focusing on patent counseling and prosecution, ranked as the No. 1 Best Midsize Law Firm to Work For.

The No. 1 Best Midsize Law Firms by Region are:

Chicago: Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP

New York: Susman Godfrey LLP

Texas: Susman Godfrey LLP

The 2025 Top 10 Best Midsize Law Firms to Work For are:

#1 Bookoff McAndrews PLLC

#2 Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. (tie)

#2 Stotler Hayes Group, LLC (tie)

#4 Susman Godfrey LLP

#5 Caldwell

#6 Adam Leitman Bailey, P.C.

#7 Harrity & Harrity, LLP

#8 Greenberg Glusker

#9 Farella Braun + Martell LLP

#10 Edelson PC

Bookoff McAndrews also earned the top spot in Associate/Partner Relations, Firm Culture, Quality of Work, Satisfaction, Wellness. Other No. 1s include: Susman Godfrey for Career Outlook, Business Outlook, Selectivity, Transparency, and Lateral & Clerk Integration; Irell & Manella for Compensation; DTO Law for Diversity; Stotler Hayes for Hours and Formal & Informal Training; Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP for Pro Bono; and Edelson for Technology & Innovation.

"Susman Godfrey's record year in 2023 had a ripple effect on its prestige rankings—holding No. 1 in New York, Texas, and Litigation Specialty, while jumping to No. 28 from No. 40 in the Vault 100," said Eric Stutzke, SVP and General Manager of Vault. Stutzke continued, "Bookoff McAndrews associates appreciate the firm's commitment to sponsoring regular in-person social opportunities while still providing attorneys the opportunity to be largely remote, as seen in the firm's No. 1 Best Midsize Law Firm to Work For ranking."

In addition to the midsize regional prestige and quality of life rankings, Vault has also released the Top 150 Under 150 list, Vault's list of America's leading small and midsize law firms with 150 lawyers or fewer.

