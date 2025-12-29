VAULT-M2 Hits Kickstarter: The EDC Organizer System Built to Adapt Like a Beast

LONDON, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PD EDC has launched the VAULT-M2, a next-generation modular organizer system, now live on Kickstarter. Built for gear-focused users, everyday carry enthusiasts, and professionals who demand flexibility, VAULT-M2 offers full clamshell access, swappable panels, and a system-first approach to EDC organization.

Forget digging through a bag full of tangled tools. The VAULT-M2 opens flat with a full 180° clamshell, so everything's in front of the user—visible, grab-ready, no guesswork. It's the difference between wasting time and getting stuff done.

VAULT-M2: Tactical-Grade EDC Organiser with Modular Panels: Flat-opening design. Swappable loadouts. MOLLE compatible. Built for real-world carry. Speed Speed VAULT-M2 EDC Organizer - Modular. Fast. Mission-Ready. 180° Clamshell Access • Organized Interior • Modular Panel System • MOLLE-Ready • Rugged Build • Two Sizes

Full 180° access — flat, fast, and frustration-free

At the heart of VAULT-M2 is a 180° clamshell design that lays the organizer completely flat. This means instant visibility with zero digging. No stacked pockets. No guessing. Just quick, clear access to every piece of gear — whether it's tools, tech, or essentials.

The flat-open structure creates a mission-ready workspace that speeds up loadout swaps and keeps items in reach when every second counts.

Smart panels, not just inserts

These panels aren't just accessories—they're standalone modules. Each one can be used inside the organizer, mounted externally, or carried solo for lightweight setups. The system is designed around the idea that no single loadout is permanent. Gear changes, and the organizer should change with it.

That flexibility is part of PD EDC's whole mindset: no fixed layouts, no "right way" to carry. Just the right tools, in the right place, at the right time.

Panel selection takes place after the campaign via a backer survey, with six panel types to choose from. Additional panels can be added as Kickstarter add-ons, enabling quick-swap builds for tech, tools, first aid, cables, or whatever the day demands.

Two sizes. One system. Total control.

The organizer is available in Base and Full sizes, both built on the same modular platform. Every VAULT-M2 is compatible with VAULT's Modular Panel System, allowing layouts to shift as carry needs evolve.

Rugged by design

Constructed from abrasion-resistant 500D nylon and rated for IPX4 water resistance, VAULT-M2 is built for daily use in unpredictable environments. A MOLLE-compatible rear panel offers additional mounting options to packs, vests, or bike rigs.

It's not just tough. It's smart tough.

Shaped by real-world use, not whiteboard ideas

This isn't PD EDC's first rodeo. The VAULT series has been in the hands of real users for years, and VAULT-M2 is the latest evolution. Every feature—from the clamshell access to the modular swap system—was shaped by feedback from the EDC community. This thing was tested, tweaked, and tuned to perform.

Late Early Bird deal now live — limited spots available

The Kickstarter campaign is currently offering a Late Early Bird deal for a limited number of backers. This offer is available only while spots last and includes exclusive pricing below the future retail level.

For further information, campaign assets, or media inquiries, please visit:

Kickstarter Campaign: https://shorturl.at/Fn9my

Press Kit: https://shorturl.at/27EIq

About PD EDC

PD EDC is a London-based design team specializing in innovative everyday carry solutions. With multiple successful Kickstarter campaigns, the team's mission is to enable smarter, more flexible ways to carry, work, and explore.

Media Contact:

PD EDC Team

Tel: +447751608372

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.pdedc.com

SOURCE PD EDC