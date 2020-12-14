Vault Micro’s Automotive Diagnostics Solution Passed Functional Safety Examination of ISO 26262

ISO 26262(ASIL B) is an international standard for automotive functional safety established by ISO in 2011. As the demand for the safety performance of automobiles was increasing in the global market, it was designed to prevent accidents caused by malfunction of electric and electronic systems installed in vehicles. ASIL refers to Automotive Safety Integrity Level. It is a risk classification system for the functional safety of road vehicles and is measured based on three variables: severity, risk exposure, and controllability.

The functional safety audit is to evaluate the development process of software for the safety functions of vehicles. It ensures that the software has been developed following the standards required by ISO 26262. Passing the assessment is one of the bases for ISO 26262 certification. Through this, Vault Micro paved the way for supplying precision diagnostics software to the devices related to various vehicle safety functions of global automobile companies.

With the recent rapid increase in communication data throughput in vehicles, automobile manufacturers are adopting Ethernet as a communication standard for automobiles. Accordingly, the need for Ethernet-based standard DoIP(Diagnostics over Internet Protocol) and UDS(Unified Diagnostic Services) complying with vehicle diagnostic standards ISO 13400 and ISO 14229 has increased. Vault Micro has already released an IP-based VCS DoIP/UDS diagnostic software stack in 2018 and has a reference applied to infotainment devices that require a large amount of firmware or data update.

Vault Micro is a software company that provides a stable diagnostic solution based on their experience in developing device drivers and OS for IoT, mobile, automotive, and other embedded fields. The VCS DoIP/US software is known for its excellent compatibility with various POSIX-based OSs such as Linux, QNX, and Android. Furthermore, Vault Micro puts its ability to respond quickly to issues as its strength. The company explains that these are stepping stones for Vault Micro to expand its customers.

Seong-il Kim, Vault Micro CEO, said, "By passing ISO 26262 functional safety examination, Vault Micro expects to accelerate the acquisition of customers in the automotive digital cluster market. We will continue to expand our diagnostic software ranges by providing verification tools for DoIP/UDS stack and supporting the Adaptive AUTOSAR solution."

About Vault Micro

Vault Micro, Inc.(https://vaultmicro.com/) is an IT company with world-class technical expertise in the field of device connectivity. Vault Micro's solutions are stably provided in diverse ranges such as mobile communications, automobiles, and real-time broadcasting, where performance and stability are essential. Based on this experience, we are actively promoting automotive software solutions into the global market.

Media Contact:

Eunji Lee

Manager, Strategy & Planning Department

Vault Micro, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Vault Micro